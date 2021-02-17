Taoiseach says single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be a ‘game-changer’ as country could receive 2.2 million doses

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine will be a game-changer in vaccinating the population of Ireland, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is due to make a decision next month on whether it’s to be approved for use in the EU.

If approved, the EU has procured a supply of 200 million doses, with the option to buy 200 million more, meaning that Ireland is in line to get 2.2m of these vaccines.

Read More

Since it’s a single-dose vaccine, a large proportion of the population could be vaccinated with this supply.

Speaking to Seacht Lá on TG4, the Taoiseach said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be a game-changer, adding: “Many people will have been vaccinated by the end of the summer and there is no doubt they will have a different life because of that.”

The Cabinet was also told yesterday that if the AstraZeneca vaccine was used in the over 65s group that they would all be vaccinated by mid-May.

Despite the vaccine being approved for use in adults by the EMA and the World Health Organisation (WHO) a decision was made to use the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, for over 65s in Ireland.

At the end of January this year, the Taoiseach said the AstraZeneca vaccine would be a “game-changer”.

Johnson & Johnson applied on Tuesday to the EMA seeking authorisation, and said it could be processed quicker than other vaccines as it has been submitting data on a rolling basis.

If approved, Ireland could begin to receive supply in April.

Read More

Online Editors