Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirms Government ‘minded’ to adopt Nphet advice and close pubs, restaurants before New Year’s Eve

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has signalled that the Government will implement Nphet advice to close pubs and restaurants and tighten up restrictions on household visits before New Year's Eve.

He said the Government is "minded" to adopt the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

But a decision on when exactly the renewed restrictions will kick in - and how long they will last - is yet to be taken.

And Mr Martin indicated that such decisions will not be taken until Cabinet meets on Tuesday, despite calls for clarity from the hospitality sector.

Read More

Nphet has called for the restrictions including reducing the number of households who can visit a person's home to one and stopping non-essential inter-county travel to be reimposed on December 28.

The Taoiseach's remarks came after a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council.

Restaurants and pubs that serve food were allowed open to customers on the premises for the first time after Ireland's second lockdown on December 4.

Nphet has now recommended renewed restrictions prior to New Year's Eve.

Mr Martin said the public health body is proposing "significant restrictions" on hospitality and the Government is "very minded" to accept the advice.

He acknowledged that it's "very serious" for the hospitality sector and he said the Government stands ready to support them "during this very, very difficult period."

Mr Martin said Covid-19 cases are rising due to increased mobility since restrictions were eased.

"There is a desire [by] Nphet to avoid exacerbating that even more with New Year’s Eve given what has happened with Thanksgiving in the US and in Canada," he added.

Nphet is also recommending tighter restrictions on household visits and a renewed ban on non-essential inter-county travel.

The current easing of these rules - which began today - was originally due to last until January 6.

Ireland is currently at Level 3 in the Government's Living with Covid-19 plan.

Mr Martin said the Nphet recommendations amount to a "more severe level 3" implemented sooner than January 6, but he said Ministers will have input into the decision on this and agencies will have to be consulted, adding: "we don't want to rush decisions".

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said he has been contacted by people looking for clarity for businesses in relation to ordering or cancelling stock and what to tell employees.

But he said the Government will make its decision on Tuesday.

He sought to reassure non-essential retailers, gyms and personal services like hairdressers that there's no Nphet recommendation at this time that they should close.

Mr Martin said Nphet wants new restrictions for the hospitality sector from December 28 but said "Government will decide on that".

He said: "There are many other implications when you make a decision like this. And the key point is that people get notice in advance."

He said the Government will decide on the time-frame for the length of any new restrictions.

Mr Martin said this would be governed by the number of cases of the virus and the importance of keeping non-Covid health services running.

Read More

Online Editors