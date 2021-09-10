Taoiseach hails milestone as 90pc of adults fully vaccinated while 1,620 new Covid cases confirmed

Ireland has reached a “major milestone” in its Covid-19 vaccination plan, with 90pc of adults now fully vaccinated.

This comes as a further 1,620 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

As of 8am today, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said that by the end of today more than seven million vaccines will have been administered,

It marks a huge landmark in the country’s vaccination programme.

Mr Martin tweeted: “We’ve reached two major milestones in our vaccine rollout. 90pc of adults over 18 are now fully vaccinated.

“And by the end of today, 7 million Covid vaccines will have been administered.”

The landmark was also welcomed by Health Service Executive (HSE) boss Paul Reid.

Mr Reid said: “Brighter news. Progress on a range of areas related to Covid-19.

“Today 90pc of adults are fully vaccinated with 92.5pc partially.

“Hospitalisations are trending downwards. 329 in hospital, 54 in ICU.

“Overall testing positivity reducing but high volumes in schools still.”

The Government’s roadmap to lift all major restrictions by October 22 will be boosted by the high number of vaccine uptake.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar previously said that October 22 is “dependent” on achieving the milestone of having 90pc of people fully vaccinated as well as passing the peak of the Delta variant.

Ireland has one of the highest vaccine uptake rates in the European Union, coming second to Malta.

The programme has been hailed as remarkable by health officials.

However, Ireland also has the highest incidence rate of the disease in the EU.

Data produced by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows that Ireland’s 14-day incidence rates now sits at 434 cases per 100,000 people.

