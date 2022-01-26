Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described a review of the care of more than 1,300 children who attended the HSE-run South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) as "very, very serious" and "unacceptable".

The Taoiseach described it as a “profoundly serious issue" and told the Dáil today "it demands a fundamental review" nationwide.

He said today’s HSE report is a "damning indictment of the service" provided under CAMHS in South Kerry.

"Following the publication of the report there will be a full audit nationwide of compliance with CAMHS operational guidelines by all CAMHS teams,” he said.

"In addition, a prescribing audit will be conducted in each of the 72 CAMHS teams to include a random selection of files proportionate to the medical caseload from a continuous six-month predefined time period in 2021."

The review into care of children at the mental health service described the treatment 227 children received from a doctor as “risky” and found proof of significant harm to 46 service users.

The findings of the “look back” review into 1,332 files at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) vindicate concerns raised by a whistleblower, locum consultant psychiatrist Dr Ankur Sharma, whose discoveries in 2020 brought the scandal to light.

The doctor at the centre of the review is not named in the report, but earlier this week the Irish Independent revealed him to be non-consultant hospital doctor David Kromer.

According to the report, concerns about the doctor were first reported in 2018.

However, the review team found no proof these concerns were addressed after being reported.

It said that in 2019 concerns about the prescribing of medication by the doctor were clear.

Speaking today, the executive clinical director of Kerry Mental Health Services said since she took up her role in August 2021, she has taken “immediate action” on any concerns that were raised to her.

Dr Maura Young said: “We all take the Hippocratic oath to do no harm when we graduate, certainly the report indicates that the NCHD did not intend to do any harm, there was no malign intent behind this practice.

“However, over a number of years, the practice that went on did expose 240 children to a risk of significant harm, and there is evidence of harm in 46 of those children, of significant harm, including weight gain, production of breast milk, being too sedated and having increased blood pressure,” she told RTÉ’s News At One.

“Having met with some of the children and the families they were able to explain in length how those mistakes and errors, what impact they had on their life and on their emotional wellbeing as well as their physical health.”

Dr Young said this is an ongoing problem and that the team at Kerry Mental Health Services have developed a clinical support team.

“There has been a series of what we call open disclosure meetings where all the families have been met and were apologised to. During those meetings some families raised ongoing concerns and then they were advised of where to get those concerns addressed,” she said.

“On an ongoing basis because we do accept this is going to be an ongoing problem, we’re developing a clinical support team that will be based in Kerry. It’ll help support the children and families involved and to access the treatment and care that they need.”

“I’d also like to say that there will be an information line that will be open: 1800 742 800 and it’ll be open from 8am to 8pm seven days per week.”

Dr Young said she is aware that the question will be raised whether or not the management is fit for purpose.

“All that I can say is since I came into the post since August 2021, I have taken immediate action on any concerns that were raised to me. I work closely with our management team, we recognise that there was a problem and we’re working extremely hard to implement all of the 35 recommendations,” she said.

“There are 16 contributory factors listed in this report and it does detail that there were failures around our governance and our management structure. We’re having to review how we operate and how we supervise and how we govern our services.”

“We still do not have a full-time permanent consultant within the service, that is a source of deep regret. We have tried extremely hard over the last five years to fill that post. It’s extremely difficult to recruit to a CAMHS post nationally and internationally and that has been a significant challenge to us here in Kerry and certainly contributed to this situation.”

Dr Young said the team has taken other measures to reduce the risk of something like this ever happening again.

“We have put in stronger governance and oversight arrangements, we have started our project implementation group which will be implementing all of the 35 recommendations that’s listed in the report and these will improve the quality and standard of care within the service,” she said.

Dr Young “sincerely” apologised to the children who were incorrectly diagnosed.

“I have heard, and I know that there’s been a breakdown in trust and that’s going to take us a long time to build back that trust,” she said.

“That’s what we’re working on right at the moment, we’re committed, and I’m committed to implementing those 35 recommendations. It’s going to be a long process to build back the trust, but this report sets us on that right path.”