Tallaght Children's Hospital reopens - but not with full acute services

THE Children's Hospital in Tallaght is reopening this morning but the facility won’t be staging full acute services to patients.

Children's Health Ireland told RTÉ the hospital will forward critical cases to the emergency rooms at Crumlin and Temple Street hospitals.

Tallaght also won’t be catering for paediatric surgical inpatients. The hospital’s acute services were temporarily relocated in March due to Covid-19 to Crumlin and Temple Street.

The hospital was due to reopen last Monday. The facility is planned to offer a new outpatient and urgent care service in 2021 as part of the National Children’s Hospital.

Tallaght will cater for a round-the-clock emergency service and for paediatric medical inpatient, day cases, medicines and x-ray outpatients.

