Talks to avert back-to-back nurses strikes adjourned

Talks to avert back-to-back strikes by nurses over three days next week have adjourned.

Discussions will resume at the Labour Court tomorrow afternoon.

The court met Government officials and members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today to discuss their positions in the bitter row over pay.

The talks are an attempt to secure a formula for more substantive negotiations to try to end the bitter nurses’ dispute which could see nurses only provide an emergency service for three days from Tuesday.

There are major fears for patient safety if the strike goes ahead.

Sources said progress in the talks has been slow.

The Government has previously ruled out any pay increase which would breach the national wage agreement and lead to knock on claims

It comes as psychiatric nurses have added another three days of threatened strike as part of their campaign for more pay.

The 6,000 members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association have already said they will strike three days next week from Tuesday.

Today, they added three more days of strike the week after next.

The strike will bring chaos to mental health facilities.

