Take up an ‘old school hobby’ to safeguard your mental health as Covid anxiety heightens

Lisa Sisk, co-owner of This is Knit in Dublin city centre Expand
Owner of Vibes and Scribes in Cork, Joan Lucey Expand

Ciara O'Loughlin

Taking up an ‘old school hobby’ such as knitting, puzzles or painting is a brilliant way to safeguard your mental health as Covid anxiety heightens this winter.

Sonia Rennicks, who is the head of education at Mental Health Ireland, said these hobbies are a great escape from the current climate, as they require your full attention.

