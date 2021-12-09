Take up an ‘old school hobby’ to safeguard your mental health as Covid anxiety heightens

Taking up an ‘old school hobby’ such as knitting, puzzles or painting is a brilliant way to safeguard your mental health as Covid anxiety heightens this winter.

Sonia Rennicks, who is the head of education at Mental Health Ireland, said these hobbies are a great escape from the current climate, as they require your full attention.

"The joy of a single focused activity is that you can’t think about other things, so they are a bit magic in that way and they are really good for you,” she said.

“From psychological terms it is the perfect mix between focus and challenge. Your brain becomes totally absorbed in it and when it's absorbed in it like that you have less time to ruminate or have free-flowing anxiety.

“It is good for your wellbeing, your blood pressure, it reduces your heart rate and there is less opportunity for anxiety to seep in, which is so important at the minute because pretty much any time you turn on a digital device you are going to be hit with some kind of news about Covid.”

Owner of Vibes and Scribes in Cork city Joan Lucey said she saw an “enormous jump” in people buying knitting and crocheting products during the pandemic as people turned to these ‘old school hobbies’ while spending more time at home.

“We have seen an enormous jump in knitting and crocheting, absolutely huge, at least someone in every household in Ireland has done some knitting during the pandemic,” she said.

"It was something we always did learn in school so it’s something that people can pick up and those that haven’t done crochet before they’ve picked it up easily enough, so they are very popular.

"There has been a big swing back to reading as well, people have gone back to that and second-hand books have been very popular, people are quite happy to buy second-hand books.”

Ms Lucey, whose shop encompasses arts and crafts as well as books and puzzles, said the biggest jump in sales they saw over the past year and a half was in jigsaw puzzles, knitting and paint by numbers.

"Paint by numbers is great for the person who isn’t an artist, it is an easy thing that can distract you and you can produce something that you would be pleased with at the end.”

Lisa Sisk, co-owner of This is Knit in Dublin city centre, said she saw “a lot of traffic” through their website during the pandemic, especially when there were lockdowns.

"What has been really nice is so many of the people that became customers online have been coming into the shop and have been delighted that they can feel the yarns and see the colours in person.”

Ms Sisk said knitting was a comfort for so many people through lockdown, as some returned to the hobby after a number of years while others took it up from scratch.

“People found it such a comfort as they were at home and they wanted to have some sort of structure away from screens and it’s also a sense of achievement working with your own hands,” she said.

"There is a focus when you go to learn something new, you have to give it your full attention and that can be a bit scary for some people.

"But if you take it step by step at the end you can say ‘oh my god I did every stitch of that, I made that real tangible thing in front of me’ so it’s that sense of achievement that really gives people a boost which social media does not give you.”

Katie Galvin from The Dublin Puzzle Co had her busiest year last year, despite being unable to sell her puzzles in craft fairs across the country.

"Last year was our busiest year online ever,” she said. “We didn’t have the RDS craft fair last year and we were devastated because we had made all the stock for it.

"We would make them through the year because our busiest time is Christmas and we mainly sell them at the craft fair in December but that was cancelled.

"So we were like ‘omg what are we going to do we have all this stock’ but we put a bit more effort into the online side of things and we actually ended up doing better.”

Ms Galvin’s business makes hand-crafted puzzles and jigsaws that have been inspired by old puzzles that are loved by all the family.

She said she believes more people were buying from her website because there was a “media push for buying Irish and shopping local”.

"So that definitely helped,” Ms Galvin added. “And I think just lockdown and puzzles are a good fit too, people couldn't go out so they were inside doing puzzles.”