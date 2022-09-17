| 6°C Dublin

Surviving breast cancer: ‘I thought I was invincible at 29 – I was fit, healthy and hanging off CrossFit bars’

Niamh O'Donoghue. Photo: David Keane Expand

Close

Niamh O'Donoghue. Photo: David Keane

Niamh O'Donoghue. Photo: David Keane

Niamh O'Donoghue. Photo: David Keane

Arlene Harris

For primary school teacher Niamh O’Donoghue, the discovery of a cancerous lump last year was a complete accident.

The Cork native (29), who is living in Abu Dhabi, initially thought she just had a swollen gland.

