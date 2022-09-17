Surviving breast cancer: ‘I thought I was invincible at 29 – I was fit, healthy and hanging off CrossFit bars’

For primary school teacher Niamh O’Donoghue, the discovery of a cancerous lump last year was a complete accident.

The Cork native (29), who is living in Abu Dhabi, initially thought she just had a swollen gland.

However, tests revealed the devastating news that – still in her 20s – she had breast cancer.

“When I found a lump I was over here in the UAE, fit, healthy and swinging off CrossFit bars during the week and enjoying myself at pool parties at weekends,” she said.

“It was May 2021 and I was putting on moisturiser – I had just gotten my second Covid vaccine and swollen lymph nodes can be a side effect, so thought it might just be that.

“I kept an eye on it and when it didn’t go away after a few weeks, I went to my doctor. She assured me that, due to my age, it was probably nothing, but, as a precaution, sent me for tests.

“Then, back home in Ireland for the summer, I got a call to say the biopsy results were cancerous – I had stage 2 breast cancer at 29, and it was a rarer and more aggressive type called triple negative breast cancer.”

The now 30-year-old went to see her GP in Cork and was referred to a consultant.

Two weeks later, she underwent a lumpectomy and lymph-node biopsy.

“Thankfully nothing had spread, but because it was an aggressive type of cancer, I needed aggressive treatment, with chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

“My return to Abu Dhabi was on hold for a while, and before I started chemo, I had an injection to put me in temporary menopause to protect my ovaries during treatment due to my age.

“I completed eight sessions between September and December 2021, and used a Paxman cold cap to save my hair. Although I still lost a lot of it, I kept enough to be able to feel like myself.

“The plan was for me to have radiotherapy after the chemo, but genetic testing showed that I have a BRCA1 gene mutation which means I had a high risk of breast cancer (again) and also of getting it in the other breast.

“So, I had two choices – get radiation as planned and get tests every few months for life or get preventative surgery and move on with my life. I chose the latter, so in January 2022 I had a double mastectomy and reconstruction.”

Last April, nine months after diagnosis, Ms O’Donoghue returned to Abu Dhabi to finish the last term of school.

She is among those who will be donning a pink T-shirt and taking part in the Great Pink Run to raise funds for breast cancer research next month.

Ms O’Donoghue has advised that others, regardless of age, check themselves regularly and if they have any concerns at all, to seek medical advice.

“I thought I was invincible at 29. I never checked myself and got lucky finding the lump by mistake – so that’s why I’m so passionate about raising awareness because nobody is too young, too fit or healthy to get cancer.

“Last year I was half way through treatment and walked a 10k. This year I’m back in Abu Dhabi and delighted to be able to gather friends to mark the Great Pink Run here and raise money for a fantastic cause.”

To donate to or participate in the Great Pink Run, visit www.greatpinkrun.ie or www.breastcancerireland.com