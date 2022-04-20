Survey reveals how children’s lives were affected by pandemic

More than 1, 300 children aged between nine and 17 were surveyed for a study by the Ombudsman for Children

A majority of children experienced feelings of loneliness, worry and anger during the pandemic, a new survey by the Ombudsman for Children has found.

The survey of 1,389 children aged between nine and 17 conducted in February by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office and Amárach Research at 23 primary and secondary schools nationwide, found the pandemic and its restrictions had a significant impact on their lives.

Entitled ‘No Filter’, the survey found around three-quarters of respondents experienced feelings of loneliness (74pc) and worry (76pc), with 70pc of respondents feeling angry throughout the pandemic.

Close to half of all respondents said the pandemic had a significant impact on their lives, with 48pc of schoolchildren saying it changed their lives.

The impact was more pronounced among secondary school children, with 51pc of all students and 55pc of female secondary students saying it had changed their lives.

The vast majority of children (83pc) said the pandemic led to some negative impact on their education.

More than a quarter of children (28pc) missed more than two weeks of school since 2021 due to Covid, while 29pc of respondents were off sick for between one and two weeks.

Another 14pc of students said their parents were unable to help them with their online studies at home.

Not surprisingly, the majority of children surveyed (60pc) said their screen time, whether it was watching television, streaming services, listening to music, playing games or other online activity unrelated to schoolwork, increased during the pandemic.

Children also reported spending more time walking. But it was at the expense of other physical activities such as running, playing football, swimming and cycling.

Some students indicated that the pandemic had had a negative impact on their social interactions with others with less time spent seeing friends and extended family both inside and outside of school.

However, they did spend more time with their parents or guardians and their siblings.

Children also said they were conscious of missing out on many milestones over the past two years. However, the study found that with restrictions lifted, 54pc of respondents said they felt happy, but only a minority (40pc) said they were hopeful for the future.

Some students did indicate that the pandemic and series of lockdowns helped them grow.

They also said they are looking forward to holidays abroad, school trips, family occasions and activities outside school now that restrictions had eased.

Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon said the survey findings indicated “there is more work to be done to fully understand the true impact of the past two years on our ­children and young people”.