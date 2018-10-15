Support group for women hit by CervicalCheck scandal 'to fight for accountability'

A new support group set up, by and for the women hit by the CervicalCheck scandal and their families will campaign for laws enshrining management-level accountability in the public service.

Vicky Phelan, Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap were among those who helped to launch 221Plus yesterday at Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

The group will provide an opportunity for those affected by the scandal to meet, share information in confidence, support each other and advocate for change in the health service.

"We're living in a country where people can get away with things at a management level and not be held accountable," said Ms Phelan, whose case brought light to the scandal.

"I'm going to use my position for as long as I can to advocate for change across the board - and this is not just for cervical cancer victims."

Ms Phelan said she didn't think a commission of investigation into the scandal was the way to go because it would "drag on for years" - and no one would be held accountable in the end.

"One of the things I certainly will be looking at going down the road and working with, Stephen, and other bodies including the Irish Cancer Society, is for legislation for accountability. And it's not just in the health sector, it's across the public sector and the civil service because we just don't have it in this country," she said.

"Until we start fighting and jumping up and down to try to get it, we're not going to get accountability. We can't sack people in this country."

She said another advocacy function of the group would be to lobby for treatments for the victims.

A website has been set up for the organisation which includes a private forum for those affected by the scandal and their families.

Stephen McMahon, chairman of the Irish Patients Association, said it would be a "powerful partner at places of reform".

He urged women to continue to go for screening and to get vaccinated.

Carrie Smith, who has been appointed co-ordinator of the organisation, said its functions would grow and evolve based on the feedback from its members.

It was named in honour of the 221 women believed to have been victims of the scandal, though it is likely that figure will rise.

So far, the group has been in contact with around half of those affected.

Mr Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer last year, pointed out that 221Plus was completely independent of the HSE.

