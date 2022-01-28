| 5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Supervisor of doctor at centre of child medication scandal cautioned against referring him to the Medical Council

Dr David Kromer Expand

Close

Dr David Kromer

Dr David Kromer

Dr David Kromer

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The supervisor of the junior doctor at the centre of the child mental health medication scandal cautioned against referring him to the Medical Council after a whistleblower raised concerns, according to an email seen by the Irish Independent.

Dr Claire Craven, a consultant psychiatrist, told senior colleagues she acknowledged unsafe clinical practice by Dr David Kromer and had done her very best to supervise him.

Most Watched

Privacy