Supervisor of doctor at centre of child medication scandal cautioned against referring him to the Medical Council

The supervisor of the junior doctor at the centre of the child mental health medication scandal cautioned against referring him to the Medical Council after a whistleblower raised concerns, according to an email seen by the Irish Independent.

Dr Claire Craven, a consultant psychiatrist, told senior colleagues she acknowledged unsafe clinical practice by Dr David Kromer and had done her very best to supervise him.

However, she added: “I would exercise caution in making a Medical Council complaint due to systems issues but if you wish to proceed with same I will give you my full support.”

The comments were made in an email sent on September 23, 2020, shortly after a locum consultant psychiatrist, Dr Ankur Sharma, raised concerns about Dr Kromer’s prescribing and diagnostic practices at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

The reason for Dr Craven’s caution against reporting the concerns to the regulatory body for doctors is not entirely clear. The Irish Independent contacted her for comment in relation to the CAMHS controversy over the past two days but received no response.

The Medical Council was made aware of the concerns about Dr Kromer.

A major review found the junior doctor’s treatment of 227 children was “risky” with proof of “significant harm” in 46 cases.

Dr Craven is attached to North Kerry CAMHS but acted as Dr Kromer’s supervisor as there was no permanent consultant in the South Kerry CAMHS team. In the email, she said she had been trying to address concerns about Dr Kromer through a performance management process.

She said he “did not actively engage in this process and did not appear to be able to understand our concerns and perspectives. He did not come for supervision, instead booking in patients at supervision times. I did my very best to supervise him.

“As you know, I was trying to provide consultant cover for two very busy under-resourced teams as well as providing the paediatric and mental health intellectual disability service here in Kerry single-handed.”

According to the review team, headed by consultant psychiatrist Dr Seán Maskey, concerns about the doctor were first reported to his supervisor in 2018.

The supervisor is not named in the report, but the Irish Independent has established it was Dr Craven.

Another doctor raised concerns with Dr Craven that Dr Kromer was “micro-managing patients with medication, rather than looking at psychosocial interventions”.

Dr Craven instructed that Dr Kromer not be allowed see patients on his own. However, there was no change in the number of initial assessments he conducted alone in 2018 or 2019, compared to 2017.

The report said the supervisor became more directly concerned about Dr Kromer’s practice in 2019, following the suicide of a patient he was treating. She described the doctor as feeling he had to fix patients with medication to prevent such events occurring.

Dr Craven told the review team Dr Kromer’s prescribing of anti-psychotic drugs was excessive and she told him to stop this treatment in 2019. While the frequency of his anti-psychotic prescriptions reduced, it still continued.

She told the review she requested advice from the then executive clinical director regarding whether the threshold had been met to refer Dr Kromer to the Medical Council. But the director told the review he was not party to any such discussion.

The report said while Dr Kromer’s supervisor certainly had an excessive workload and supervisory responsibilities, it is unfortunate she did not identify the extent of the poor diagnostic practice, inappropriate anti-psychotic prescribing, and poor monitoring of adverse effects.

The scandal has exposed the HSE to a raft of medical negligence cases. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said compensation payments would need to be made to those affected.

An Garda Síochána said a senior officer has been appointed to examine the report to see whether there are grounds to consider any specific criminal investigation.