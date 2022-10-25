Super-strength MDMA and dangerous new drugs found by testers at Electric Picnic

High strength MDMA and psychoactive drugs never before seen in Ireland were found at Electric Picnic.

The HSE has revealed a number of dangerous drugs were detected at the festival through its pilot testing programme.

Purple skull-shaped pills containing two times the average adult dose of MDMA were found as well as a new drug called 3-CMC.

Described as a “cathinone drug which can cause significant mental health problems”, 3-CMC is white synthetic crystals that can lead to anxiety, paranoia, suicidal feelings and psychosis.

Festival-goers were warned at the time that the stimulant can lead to cravings that increase the risk of overdose.

3-CMC has previously been sold online as a designer drug, mainly in European countries such as Sweden, Italy and Poland.

At the time of the festival, the HSE said similar drugs were being sold in the UK as MDMA pills, powders and crystals earlier in the summer.

Drug testers feared festival-goers would accidentally take the new drug or over-use without knowing about the high dosage.

A total of 12 substances submitted to testers at Electric Picnic were considered ‘new psychoactive substances’, three of which have never been found before in Ireland.

The testing project allowed people to anonymously drop drugs into HSE bins that would then be analysed by the on-site lab.

Across the three days, just 46 samples were collected by the HSE.

However, it had to issue three warnings about drugs discovered at the festival, for the skull pill MDMA, high strength powders and crystals and the emergence of 3-CMC.

“The project confirms for the first time that high strength MDMA products are also appearing in Ireland similar to the rest of Europe, which significantly increases the risks for people,” said Professor Eamon Keenan, HSE national clinical lead addiction services.

"Five MDMA powders were confirmed as almost pure MDMA which creates harm reduction challenges.

"The diversity of MDMA products have also been observed with six identical-looking MDMA ‘Mybrand’ skull pills found to contain a range of contents from 36mg of MDMA to 235mg of MDMA.”

The project showed “the changing drug landscape in Ireland,” Nicki Killeen, emerging drug trends project manager said.

“As the drug market evolves, Ireland must prepare for possible changes and associated health threats with substance analysis having a central role in this process to help us identify concerns and respond at a faster rate to reduce harm.”