Super spiders: False Widow spreads antibiotic resistant bacteria, Irish study reveals

The black widow spider still remains the most dangerous.

The common house spider may be more dangerous to humans than we think, with people reporting “skin-eating” conditions following a bite.

A new study has revealed that common house spiders can infect humans with harmful bacteria while false widow spiders carry harmful strains that are resistant to common antibiotics.

Although it was known that Australian black widows and funnel-web spiders can be very dangerous with their potentially deadly venom, it is new knowledge on just how harmful the common spider is.

People across the globe have reported rare “skin-eating” conditions after being bitten by a seemingly harmless European or North American spider.

It was previously believed that the irritation was the result of secondary infections caused by the victim scratching and probing the bite site with contaminated fingers.

However, this new study conducted by NUI Galway and published in the international journal Scientific Reports has confirmed that not only do spiders carry harmful bacteria, but those germs can be transmitted to a human when it uses its fangs to bite.

The study was conducted by a team of zoologists and microbiologists from NUI Galway.

Dr Aoife Boyd, Director of the Pathogenic Mechanisms Group at NUI Galway, and senior author of the study said the “diversity of microbes never ceases to amaze me.”

She added that the power of microbes to “survive and thrive in every environment” is shown here as antimicrobial resistance bacteria is even found in spider venom.

Dr John Dunbar, Zoologist at the Ryan Institute’s Venom System Lab in NUI Galway, said that although there are about 10 species of spider in North-western Europe that have fangs strong enough to pierce human skin and deliver venom, the false widow spider is the only one considered of medical importance.

However, he added that although urgent medical attention may not be needed for other bites, they can cause lasting infections which may lead to a hospital stay.

“Most of the time, a spider bite results in some redness and pain,” he said.

“In some cases, however, victims seem to develop long-lasting infections for which strong antibiotic treatment - and sometimes a hospital stay - are necessary."

He added that Ireland has seen a rise in bites, which in some cases proved even difficult to treat with antibiotics.

Online Editors