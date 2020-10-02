'Suffering Irish people should be allowed the choice' - Dignitas backs Death with Dignity bill

Dignitas, the Swedish assisted suicide charity, has warned that very sick Irish people are trying and failing to end their own lives at home with “dire consequences.”

The high-profile charity has come out in favour of a Death with Dignity bill, which is being considered by Irish politicians.

The Dáil this week considered a new bill which would decriminalise assisted suicide for people suffering with terminal illnesses in specific cases.

The legislation, which was introduced by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, has been supported by Vicky Phelan.

It is not known how many people choose assisted suicide in Ireland each year. This year, one suspected case was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to Dignitas, nine Irish people have travelled to Switzerland to end their lives with the help of the charity between 1998 and 2019. Dignitas said it currently has 56 Irish members, though that may include supporters who do not intend to end their own lives with assisted suicide.

In a statement on Friday, Dignitas said that “the freedom to decide on the time and manner of one’s own end in life is a human right, and suffering Irish people should be allowed the choice of ending their suffering and life in a legal, safe and self-determined manner at home. A rising number of states have legalised assisted dying, and their experiences prove the fearmongers wrong.”

Dignitas said that while medicine had helped improve life expectancy, some people did not consider hospice or palliative care to be the right choice for them. It said that the “uncomfortable truth” was that people in Ireland may be trying and failing to end their lives at home.

“Hundreds of Irish people take the drastic measure of a ‘do-it-yourself’-suicide, and we must always remember that, as well as the number of deaths by suicide, a much higher number of people attempt suicide but fail: research results show that there are up to 50 times more failed attempts than deaths by suicide, often with dire consequences and more suffering for the individual, their loved ones, and others such as rescue teams,” it said.

The group said that those who can travel to Switzerland do so “in the shadow of the fear of being detained, labelled incompetent, and having their loved ones criminalised.”

Dignitas said the law that has “worked well” in Switzerland for 35 years can also work well in Ireland.

“Are the Irish and their wishes and hopes at the end of life really so very different to Swiss people or Canadians and others who do have the choice of an assisted death? Surely a modern democratic society like Ireland should stop denying people the choice of an assisted death?”

During a debate on the bill on Thursday night, the Dáil heard a statement from Vicky Phelan, which was read out by Labour leader Alan Kelly.

"I do not want to die. I am not choosing between living and dying. My cancer is incurable. The option of living will no longer be available to me in the not too distant future,” the statement said.

"I just want to be allowed to have the choice to control the circumstances of my death much as I have made decisions about my own life. Do not kick this issue down the road for another 12 months. Please.”

