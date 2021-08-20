Sudden rise in cases with virus ‘now circulating widely’ in society

Cases of Covid-19 linked to indoor hospitality are on the increase, it emerged yesterday.

The HSE said that while they are still not significant they are growing.

Head of testing and tracing Niamh O’Beirne said family get-togethers are still the main setting for outbreaks, as well as gatherings such as barbecues, weddings and any large group of people indoors.

She was speaking as 1,818 new cases of the virus were diagnosed yesterday amid a warning from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan that “we are witnessing a rapid rise in the incidence of the disease around the country”.

He said there were 12,348 cases of the virus in the past week, signalling it is “now circulating widely in our communities”.

The HSE said infected people are reporting on average around 3.4 contacts, but given the level of socialising this is not accurate.

The true estimate is that those who test positive have around six to nine contacts.

There was an appeal to people to reveal the names of unvaccinated and vaccinated who could have been exposed to the virus.

If a close contact is fully vaccinated and does not have symptoms, they do not have to restrict their movements unless in exceptional circumstances.

The spread of the Delta variant is high among younger age groups, with positivity rates of 21pc among the 21 to 30 group who are tested.

Testing centres in Cavan, Mayo, Galway and Tralee are now seeing high rates of positivity.

Damien McCallion, who oversees the vaccination roll-out, said they will try to step up the promotion of vaccination in areas where there are high rates of people testing positive.

Yesterday’s HSE briefing was told some unvaccinated staff are bringing Covid-19 back into settings such as hospitals and nursing homes.

The HSE said there were 12 new outbreaks in nursing homes, involving 121 people, in the week ending August 14.

Another five outbreaks were reported in acute hospitals involving 12 people who tested positive.

Among the infected are fully vaccinated people, but they are less likely to be sick with the virus.

Prof Martin Cormican, the HSE lead on infection control, said: “I want to be guarded in this because I think one of the things you don’t want to get into is targeting anybody.

“But I think what we are seeing from the public health is there are instances, certainly, where we are concerned that unvaccinated healthcare workers may have contributed to the introduction of virus into certain settings.”

The HSE has a policy of transferring unvaccinated staff from direct patient care.

Dr Holohan said that “while the vaccine programme continues, we need to allow time for the levels of immunity in the community to increase”.

“The Delta variant spreads through close contact with others,” he added.

“Where possible, please continue to work from home and remember that small group meet-ups in outdoor or well-ventilated indoor spaces are safer for everyone.

“Follow the public health advice and take the opportunity to be vaccinated with all recommended doses – these are our safeguards against the spread of the virus.

“The risk of outbreaks in group settings, such as in workplaces or at social gatherings, can be minimised through strong adherence to social distancing, avoiding crowds, mask wearing and good hand hygiene.”