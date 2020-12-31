‘Substantial amount of socialising’ gave virus ‘ample opportunity’ to spread - Dr Tony Holohan as he urges public to stay at home

Dr Tony Holohan said a substantial amount of socialising was done in this country over the past number of weeks, contributing to the rise in cases. Photo: Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said a substantial amount of socialising was done in this country over the past number of weeks, contributing to the rise in cases of Covid 19.

He said that although the UK strain of the virus has been detected in this country, the amount of socialising has provided “ample” opportunity for the virus to spread in the way it has.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, he said: “We have identified it (the new variant) here, we have made that clear.

"But, we know we have done a substantial amount of socialising in the country and the socialisation we have done over the past number of weeks has provided more than ample opportunity for this virus to spread in the pattern we have seen.”

Dr Holohan stressed that although this new variant has been identified in Ireland, the measures that the public need to take to suppress it are the same.

"The important thing to get across in relation to the variant, or any variant, is that the basic measures that the government has mandated - staying at home, avoiding social contact with other people, only leaving home for essential reasons, these are the basic measures that are going to protect us from any of these variants,” he said.

"Whether we are talking about the original Wuhan variant or the UK variant in the media, the measures we need to take are the exact same.

“If we adhere to these as a society and as individuals we can break the chain of transmission.”

When asked if he is annoyed that the government didn’t implement Nphet’s advice sooner, Dr Holohan said: “The message today has got to be what we do from this point forward and not to look back. At the moment we know we have levels of infection that are unsustainable.”

The CMO explained that this “third wave” is different from the second in that it is infecting the elderly much sooner.

"What is different from the second wave is we are seeing much earlier transmission into older age groups,” he said.

“This is occurring across all the age groups, so much that we are seeing a significant early increase of people being admitted into hospital after the increase in cases that we saw about 14 days or so ago."

Yesterday a record 1,718 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland as the government announced that the country is in a Level 5 lockdown for at least a month.

People are being asked to only leave their homes for essential purposes or exercise within 5km. Schools will also be closed for an extended Christmas holiday but are due to reopen on January 11.

