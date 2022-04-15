Study warns infections are major cause of hospitalisation for homeless people

Infections are a significant cause of hospital admission among people who are homeless, with high average lengths of stay, a new Irish study reveals.

A group of doctors linked to Trinity College Dublin, including St James’s Hospital infectious disease consultant Cliona Ní Cheallaigh, said injecting drug use is common among patients admitted with infections despite high uptake of methadone.

Rates of multi-drug resistant organism colonisation are higher than in the general population, and homeless patients presenting to acute hospitals should be assessed for the presence of infection and antimicrobial treatment should cover a range of infections, the authors say.

The study was presented to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon, Portugal.

The researchers said: “We know from previous research from our centre that homeless people have higher rates of emergency department attendance and longer inpatient stays than the housed population.

“There is no data in our setting – a tertiary hospital with a high rate of homelessness - on infections in this patient population.”

This study aimed to characterise acute infections in homeless adults admitted to hospital, with particular emphasis on sites of infection in the body, identified pathogens, and rates of multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs).

Electronic healthcare records of homeless patients were reviewed for demographics and details of infection at the end of last year.

Of 100 people experiencing homelessness who were admitted, 16 had positive bacterial or fungal cultures. Nine were treated for skin and soft tissue infections, seven for respiratory tract and urinary tract infections, and three for bone and joint infections.

The most prevalent risk factor for infection was injecting drug use.

Some 86pc had another health condition, and the most common were Hepatitis C, cirrhosis, diabetes mellitus, HIV and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Multi-drug resistant organism colonisation was high in the group of patients sampled despite the overall low rates in Ireland

“This may be a result of high antimicrobial exposure in this cohort and/or because of environmental spread in either congregated homeless accommodation or during previous hospital admissions,” the researchers said.