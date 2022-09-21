Studies find link between Parkinson’s disease and pesticides

Scientists are seeking volunteers to help assess the impact of exposure to pesticides and fungicides after studies found they increased the risk of Parkinson’s disease.

Dr Lucy Collins-Stack and colleagues from University College Cork ( UCC) are at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, seeking volunteers to take part in a survey.

“Over the course of 15 years, longitudinal studies have found that people who have Parkinson’s disease are twice as likely to report that they have been exposed to a pesticide in their lifetime,” Dr Collins-Stack said.

“Our survey is a broad-stroke approach. We are going to ask people what categories of pesticides they’ve used. We are going into this thinking there may be a stronger link with rural settings rather than towns, but we still want to look at both.”

In France, researchers have proved the link between agri- chemicals and Parkinson’s disease.

Another group found to be at higher risk of Parkinson’s disease in research conducted overseas is golfers

They have matched case figures of Parkinson’s with their regions and found that places such as Champagne and Bordeaux – wine-producing regions – have a higher prevalence of Parkinson’s disease within the population. These are areas where fungicide usage is high.

According to Dr Collins- Stack, scientists predict there will be a Parkinson’s pandemic in the next few years.

This is because of the rising older population, combined with the risk posed by fungicides and pesticides.

Another group found to be at higher risk of Parkinson’s disease in research conducted overseas is golfers.

“Rural living can mean people are exposed to pesticides through the air or well water,” said Professor Aideen Sullivan of UCC, who is working on the survey.

The scientists are eager to point out that while rural dwellers are of great interest to them, they would also like town and city dwellers – who may use pesticides in the garden or at work – to take part in the survey. It can be carried out online at redcap.link/h9vsondd.

The researchers said anyone who has cause for concern following completion of the survey should contact their GP or the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland helpline at 1800 359359.