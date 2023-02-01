Strike threat by medical scientists lifts as workers set for 8pc pay rise

Medical scientists went on strike last May leading to the cancellation of thousands of appointments. Photo: Andy Gibson

The threat of more strikes by medical scientists has lifted following hospital chaos last year as they appear set for an 8pc pay rise.

A series of stoppages last May led to the cancellation of thousands of appointments and procedures and caused widespread disruption across the health service.

A consultancy report now offers them the prospect of an average 8pc pay rise.

But Terry Casey, general secretary of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association, warned they are still in dispute with the HSE.

“We are not threatening immediate industrial action, but if there are undue delays to the recommendations, we will have decisions to make,” he said.

The dispute has been underway for 22 years.

Central to the medical laboratory scientists’ demands is equal pay with their biochemist colleagues. Their work in public hospital laboratories includes blood and Covid-19 testing.

“The assessment report vindicates our long-standing view that the grades are the same and should be paid the same,” said Mr Casey.

“That’s been confirmed, and we’d like to engage urgently to implement the assessor’s report and recommendations.”

He said the next step is a meeting with the HSE, and officials from the Department of Health and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Mr Casey said the recommendations would affect every grade of medical scientist and is worth an average 8pc wage hike. He said there are outstanding issues that need to be resolved.

They include the qualifications needed for the role of chief medical scientist. He said the assessor found two qualifications are necessary, but the union argued that other qualifications should also be considered.

He said the issue of whether the pay increase is retrospective would need to be discussed at talks.

The ‘Medical Scientist Grades Assessment’ by Conal Devine and Associates says there is no evidence of material distinction between the roles and responsibilities of a medical scientist and a basic grade chemist.

A graph shows the “basic grade” medical scientist pay scale rises from €34,774 a year to €58,580 in increments.

In contrast, the “basic grade” biochemist pay scale starts at €37,307 and increases in 16 increments to €63,024.

The report recommends that the salary scale is based on the existing biochemist scale.

It finds “no evidence of material distinction” between the roles and responsibilities of senior medical scientists and biochemists.

The assessment says there are valid comparisons between chief medical scientists and principal biochemists, but also some distinctions.

It recommends that an equivalent salary scale should apply up to and including the sixth point of the principal biochemist pay scale.

Where chief medical scientists obtain certain qualifications, it recommends that they would move through higher points of the principal biochemist pay scale.