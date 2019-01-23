Strike by 46,000 nurses still set to go ahead as no breakthrough at talks
A strike by 46,000 nurses is still set to go ahead next Wednesday as there was no breakthrough at talks tonight.
Leaving talks with government officials last night, the leader of the Psychiatric Nurses Association, Peter Hughes, said there was a frank exchange of views and the parties will now "reflect".
The talks are set to resume tomorrow but hospital management have already begun to cancel thousands of appointments.
More to follow...
Online Editors