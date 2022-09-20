Stress-busting drug that reduces anxiety discovered by Cork scientists

The drug reduces anxiety and depression in people resistant to existing therapies. Stock image

A stress-busting drug that reduces social withdrawal, anxiety and depression in people resistant to existing therapies has been discovered by Cork scientists.

Scientists and doctors agree that there is a pressing need for more effective treatments for anxiety and depression with a new mode of action, which can work for up to 30pc of people for whom current drugs do not work.

“Our research presents a significant step forward,” said Prof Cryan, a scientist who took part in the work based at UCC and APC Microbiome Ireland.

In breakthrough research reported in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, Cork-based scientists showed that a drug that suppressed the activity of a protein called FKBP51 increased resilience to chronic stress.

People who experience long-term (chronic) or severe stress have intense, persistent, and excessive worry about everyday situations.

This chronic stress - which is different from normal occasional stress that everyone experiences - increases a person’s vulnerability to developing stress-related anxiety and depression that cause illness and death.

“Chronic stress repeatedly triggers the flight-or-fight response leading to a risk of health problems,” said Dr Olivia O’Leary, also of UCC and APC Microbiome Ireland, who took part in the research effort.

“Our data positions FKBP51 as an all-important target for the development of new drugs in the treatment of stress-related brain disorders where there is still such an unmet medical need,” she added.

The researchers found that chronic treatment with the drug prevented stress-related social withdrawal and stress-induced anxiety.

Dr Martin Codagnone, was another scientist involved in the breakthrough.

The scientists applied the drug directly to cells from an area of the brain called the hippocampus, which is involved in the regulation of anxiety, mood, and memory. This enhanced and supported the growth of these critical cells.