‘Stick with health measures’ – Stephen Donnelly warns Catholic bishops against a restart of communions and confirmations  

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly chats to 23-year-old Jack O'Mahoney after he received his Covid vaccination in Mallow, Co Cork. Photo: Brian Lougheed Expand
24/02/2021 Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD at a press briefing on the update on the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Strategy at the Department of Health.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly chats to 23-year-old Jack O'Mahoney after he received his Covid vaccination in Mallow, Co Cork. Photo: Brian Lougheed

John Downing Twitter

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has issued a blunt warning to Catholic bishops, urging them not to resume confirmation and first communion ceremonies.

When you’re dealing with a deadly virus, ultimately what you’re doing is putting people’s lives at risk,” the Health Minister said.

Mr Donnelly was responding to questions about the stated intention of at least three Catholic bishops to resume communion and confirmation ceremonies in their dioceses against the anti-Covid-19 guidelines.

