State faces spiralling costs for ageing population

The State is facing spiralling costs over the next decade to provide for Ireland’s ageing population, according to a new study from the ESRI.

The study, Projections of Expenditure for Primary, Community and Long-Term Care in Ireland, 2019–2035, based on the Hippocrates Model calculated the expected expenditures by the State to provide primary, community, and long-term health and social care services in Ireland between 2019 and 2035.

The projections take into account new population data that incorporates the expected impact of Covid-19 as well as changes in demographics, policy measures and healthy ageing initiatives.

The study found that the most significant cost for delivering care will be pay for public and private GPs that is expected to increase to between €1.6bn and €2bn a year by 2035, the researchers found.

As well as pay-related costs, the largest increases in expenditure are projected to be for so-called “high-tech medicines” such as anti-rejection drugs for transplant recipients or drugs required in conjunction with chemotherapy.

The cost of such medicines is projected to increase between 6.1pc and 10.5pc a year by 2035 to between €2.3bn and €4.4bn.

The estimated cost to provide public and private long-term residential care as a consequence of an ageing population is also expected to increase by between 4.3pc and 6.9pc annually by 2035 with an average annual expenditure of between €3.8bn and €5.7bn in 2035.

Home support costs for both the public and private sectors are also expected to increase between 4.4pc and 10.4pc a year in 2035 to between €1.2bn and €3bn, largely due to an expected increase in demand following the establishment of a state home support scheme.