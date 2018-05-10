News Health

State Claims Agency dealing with four alleged misdiagnosis cases involving BreastCheck, TDs told

Ciaran Breen, director of the State Claims Agency
Cormac McQuinn

THE State Claims Agency (SCA) is dealing with four claims involving the BreastCheck screening service relation to alleged misdiagnosis.

SCA director Ciarán Breen told the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said there are no claims against BowelCheck.

News of the claims involving BreastCheck comes amid the controversy over the cervical cancer screening scandal.

Terminally ill mum-of-two Vicky Phlean was awarded €2.5m in a High Court settlement against a US lab after she was not informed about an incorrect smear test in 2011.

The SCA is managing nine other similar cases in relation to the CervicalCheck screening service and is aware of one additional case where a formal claim has not yet been made.

Responding to questions from Social Democrats TD Catherine Muprhy, Mr Breen told the PAC that there are four alleged misdiagnosis cases involving the BreastCheck service.

BreastCheck, the free cancer screening programme (Stock image)
