State aid plea for €2m Irish air ambulance after busiest ever year with more than 500 missions

Diarmuid O’Donovan from Cork was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries while cycling in Kerry in May 2021. He is pictured visiting the Irish Community Air Ambulance base in Rathcool, Co Cork, along with key relationships manager Lorraine Toner. Picture: Brian Lougheed

THE Government has been urged to provide desperately needed funding for the Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA) after it was confirmed the service recorded its busiest year ever in 2021.

ICAA revealed it was tasked to 512 missions in 14 different counties over the year - a 5pc hike on the 490 taskings in 2020.

With each mission costing an average of €3,500, ICAA faces an annual operating cost of €2.1 million which is entirely provided by community fundraising.

Despite its critical support role for the National Ambulance Service (NAS), the Cork-based air ambulance does not receive annual State funding.

ICAA chief executive Micheál Sheridan said that they repeatedly engaged with the Government and regional political leaders to secure support.

“The HSE is releasing funding to private ambulance firms to provide support during the continuing crisis yet the Irish Community Air Ambulance is still entirely funded by public donations," he said.

"The increased number of taskings during 2021 show that we provide a vital service. The cost to run the charity during 2022 is expected to be €2.1 million which is a significant amount of money to raise (each year).

"We are so grateful to all our supporters who help us to bring hope to those in emergency situations but we will continue to engage with the Government to provide funding during these uncertain times.”

Over the past year, the air ambulance was called out to cardiac arrests, farming-related incidents, falls from heights and road traffic accidents.

Cardiac arrests accounted for one in five calls with 103 taskings last year - up from 81 during 2020.

The total breakdown of their 2021 call-outs includes 89 road traffic collisions, 64 farming incidents, 64 heart attacks and strokes, 63 general trauma calls, 61 general medical calls, 48 falls from heights and 20 equestrian incidents.

The busiest months of the year proved to be July and August.

Most call-outs were to Cork, Kerry and Tipperary though the service also operated as far west as Mayo, as far north as Kildare and as far east as Wexford and Wicklow.

“We cover an area of 25,000 square kilometres and treat some of the most critically ill and injured patients, bringing them to the hospital that is best suited to their life-saving needs, not just the closest hospital geographically.”

One man who was rescued by the air ambulance was Diarmuid O'Donovan who was badly injured and broke 28 different bones when he was thrown from his bicycle while travelling near Slea Head in Kerry in May 2021.

“A moment of carelessness saw me hit the road. I was on my own but thankfully it wasn’t long before I was found. Paramedics, a local doctor, the local fire Service and Gardai all responded," he said.

"The journey to CUH by helicopter took just 30 minutes. I had 28 different bone breaks including my spine, shoulder and ribs as well as a punctured lung."

"I underwent several procedures and spent 12 days in hospital. I believe it could have been far worse if I had not been transported to CUH so quickly and that my recovery has been much faster as a result.”