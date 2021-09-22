‘Stark difference’ in views of minister and advisory council on Sláintecare progress following resignations

A member of the group advising the Government on the implementation of major reform of the health service has said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s view of progress of the Sláintecare programme is far removed from that of two board members who resigned earlier this month.

Liam Doran said the council, whose term is due to expire next month, is seeking an extension into next year, adding that it would allow the council to “square the circle”.

Following the resignation of chairman Professor Tom Keane and executive director Laura Magahy, the remaining council members want its term of office, which expires next month, extended to the end of the year.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Liam Doran said: “What’s transpired in the past fortnight with the resignation of two excellent people like Tom and Laura with Tom saying in his letter to the Minister for example that ‘fundamental failures of governance, accountability and commitment continue to make any chance of success impossible’.”

Mr Doran met the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, on Friday last and said the Minister did not “indicate any grave concern”.

“He seems to be quite sanguine about the pace of progress so those two positions are incompatible,” Mr Doran said.

“What the council have asked is the extension of the term of office so that we can advise on implementation, try to get to the bottom of what the delays are, why did Tom and Laura feel such major obstacles exist.”

"What does the administration say are the obstacles because we certainly are on the side of the chair and executive director who believe the obstacles are very severe,” he added.

Mr Doran said he has not met or spoken with Prof Keane or Ms Magahy since they left.

“Tom has written to the council members and has indicated that his position is as is, he hasn’t elaborated any further. He’s made his point in a public letter to the Minister and that is a very stark statement,” he said.

When asked if he had sought a meeting with Prof Keane and Ms Magahy, Mr Doran said the council had written to them.

He said they were unable to meet with the Council as Prof Keane is out of the country and Ms Magahy is on leave.

“Both have indicated that they have said what they have said and it’s now a matter for the system as it were and the remaining members of council to try to make sense of what has happened,” Mr Doran said.

“I accept that it’s far from ideal but we’re more concerned about why is there such a stark difference of understanding between the two people who resigned and between the minister,” he said.

He has written to HSE chief executive Paul Reid and to the secretary general of the department of health, Robert Watt, asking them to extend the term of the council.

Mr Doran said the council will seek information from Mr Watt and Mr Reid on where exactly the implementation plan is currently.

He said all that matters is implementing Sláintecare.

“As a council we have an obligation to push for implementation and the next step for us is an extension of our term to allow us to do that and engagement from Mr Watt and Mr Reid,” he said.

Mr Doran said the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, was “reflecting on the extension”.

He said the Minister did not indicate that this was a “crisis” when they met on Friday.

He added: “What the council is trying to do under our remit is find the time and space by an extension to allow us get answers to the questions because this is all forward bringing about a universally acceptable healthcare system which has the support of all political parties.”