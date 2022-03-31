Staff dismissive of patients, no individualised therapy and unsafe fire doors found by inspectors at Cork mental health unit

There are serious concerns about the care and treatment of residents in a HSE-run mental health facility in Cork, the country’s mental health watchdog warned today.

St Stephen’s Hospital in Cork city, which provides care for men with severe and enduring mental illness, has a range of problems including fire doors which are not functioning.

A report from the Mental Health Commission said it carried out a second focused inspection for Unit 3 of the hospital not long after two previous visits.

During an inspection last year the unit was sparsely decorated, with insufficient furnishings in the sitting rooms, lack of personal items, and wardrobes that were too small to adequately store clothing. “Residents displayed institutionalised behaviour, such as pacing and congregating outside the nurse’s office and on the corridor, and the inspectors noted an atmosphere of tension and irritability among the residents,” the report said.

“There was minimal staff presence in the ward area and attitudes towards residents were observed to be dismissive. Activities were generalised, such as walks, watching videos, and gardening. There was no evidence of individualised therapeutic programmes based on assessed needs.”

The Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty said: “It is clear from our annual inspection of St Stephen’s, and from both of our subsequent focused inspections of Unit 3, that we have serious concerns about the care and treatment of residents in this unit.”

She added that while improvements have been made in some areas, “it is deeply worrying that we still had to apply a high-risk non-compliance for the regulations on premises - and for the regulation on therapeutic services and programmes - at our second focused inspection.

"As an example, we identified a serious issue with fire doors at the annual inspection, which rendered them non-functioning. At the second focused inspection almost 12 weeks later, this issue had still not been resolved. This is simply not acceptable.”

The facility in the north of Cork City has 87 beds.

After the annual inspection, which took place from August 3 to 6 last year, it received an overall compliance rating of 74pc, which was the same score as it received in 2020. There were seven conditions attached to the centre. It was in breach of one condition relating to premises, while it was also in breach of a second condition relating to risk management.

The centre received eight non-compliances on inspection, including a critical non-compliance on the regulation relating to individual care planning, and another on the regulation relating to risk management.

The report found that the person with responsibility for risk management was not known by all staff; fire doors in two separate units were both failing to fulfil their function as fire doors; windows on two units needed to be replaced; and ligature points remained in the centre. The centre also received a high-risk non-compliance score for the regulation on premises.

Inspectors also noted that the care and treatment in Unit 3 was not person-centred and did not follow recovery principles.

The governance arrangement was having a detrimental effect on the residents of Unit 3.

A second focused inspection took place on October 29, 2021, to assess what progress had been made in addressing the areas of non-compliance and governance arrangements, during which improvement was found.

However, the centre received a high-risk non-compliance with the regulation on therapeutic services and programmes.

Reasons for this included a finding that the assessments of the occupational therapy department were minimal with similar assessment results for most residents. In addition, despite most residents having been assessed as having needs related to activities of daily living, the appropriate supports had not been put in place.

There was also no improvement in the minimal occupational therapy programme or input in place. A second immediate action notice was issued, and subsequent monitoring has shown improvements in the availability and quality of occupational therapy inputs.

The centre also received a high-risk non-compliance with the regulation on premises.

Reasons for this included a finding that wardrobes did not provide sufficient storage, and some were too small to adequately store even a small amount of residents’ clothing, while it appeared that new wardrobes had not been ordered.

In addition, the fire doors in the main corridor were not closing properly, leaving a gap at the top of the doors and at the closure of the door, rendering them non-functioning as fire doors.

This had been identified in the annual inspection and as an immediate action notice but had still not been sufficiently addressed. The watchdog referred these fire safety concerns to the chief fire officer in Cork City Council.