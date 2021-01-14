St Vincent’s hospital gives Covid jab to non-frontline staff as consultant warns of ‘concern’ over Mater Hospital vaccine roll-out plan

St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin has admitted members of non-frontline staff have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes amid reports that intensive care workers were among those who had to wait for the jab amid a “glitch” in the booking system.

The situation has caused distress among frontliners who have been at patients’ bedsides daily.

When asked on Monday by the Irish Independent if retired surgeons and private secretaries were given the vaccine above some nursing staff, a spokeswoman for the hospital said the priority list “follows national guidelines which is to provide the vaccine to groups of health care workers who are delivering direct patient care”.

However, yesterday the spokeswoman acknowledged that “in certain instances non-frontline staff have received the vaccine to ensure that no vaccine is wasted”.

She said the earlier statement was “correct”, and added: “Our priority list has been in line with the guidelines to provide the vaccine to groups of health care workers who are delivering direct patient care.

“Following frontline staff, vaccination is provided to staff who in the course of their duties may be on wards or in direct contact with patients and staff, as well as other staff who in a surge may be redeployed to support frontline staff.”

Separately, less than half of frontline staff at the Mater Hospital have received the first dose of the vaccine, according to a doctor at the hospital.

Consultant in Infectious Diseases at the hospital Jack Lambert said that staff are “concerned” with the vaccination rollout plan.

So far, 2,951 staff at the hospital have received the vaccine.

“Today we’ve vaccinated less than 50pc of those who need it because that’s all the vaccine we’ve received,” he said on Today with Claire Byrne on Radio One.

He said that other hospitals, like Cork University Hospital, have vaccinated over 6,500. He said that some maternity hospitals have vaccinated all of their frontline staff who need the vaccine.

“We were in the epicentre of Covid in the first wave,” he said.

“I think there's problems here in terms of the plan for vaccination rollout. I know there’s going to be hiccups, there’s going to be limited stock etc etc, but people are concerned.”

He criticised the National Vaccine Strategy Document, saying that it needs much more detail.

For example, he questioned what locations were going to be used for vaccination centres when the vaccine is rolled out to the general public.

Dr Lambert said that a special Vaccination Minister would speed up the process.

“It’s a very confusing document to me. I think we need one person from the government who’s really knowledgeable on everything and they should be the spokesperson and give us regular updates.

“[A vaccination minister] would help, and somebody with the skillset and knowledge because it’s very confusing and there’s lots of mixed messages,” Dr Lambert added.

