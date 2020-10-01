St John of God to handover services to HSE despite ‘years of talks’ to resolve funding crisis

St John of God Community Services announced today that it will be handing over its services to the HSE due to a funding crisis.

The service, which provides intellectual disability and mental health services to over 8,000 children, adolescents and adults, will be transferring its responsibility of operation directly to the HSE over the next 12 months.

According to Chief Executive of St John of God Community Services Clare Dempsey, the decision was taken “due to a protracted and unresolved systemic underfunding crisis that had undermined the organisation for over a decade.”

Read More

The service employs 3,000 staff and volunteers in 300 locations across counties Dublin, Kildare, Kerry, Wicklow, Meath and Louth. According to Ms Dempsey, management have been communicating over the past two days with the children and adults supported by the services, their families and staff members, retirees and volunteers to inform them of the very sad decision “that had to be taken.”

In letters written to staff and users, the service has said that it would do everything in its power to manage the smooth transfer over to the HSE and that there will be no immediate changes to its services.

“This is a day we wished would never come but in the face of an intractable funding crisis that has prevailed for over a decade, we simply cannot continue,” said Ms Dempsey.

“We have endeavoured to resolve this over the years in talks with the HSE but without success. In February of this year, we advised the HSE that the extent of the financial crisis was so acute that if the accumulated deficit and current funding requirements were not addressed, we would be left with no option but to serve 12 months’ notice to Terminate the Services Arrangement and transfer responsibility for the entirety of our service provision to them directly.

“In recent weeks we wrote to the Government to alert them to the seriousness of the crisis and the fact that the Board was likely in late September to formally take this decision, in the absence of a firm and unequivocal commitment to address an existing €27million annual funding gap and the accumulated deficit which stands at €37.7million at the end of August 2020.”

Ms Delaney has stressed that the step to transfer its services goes against what management “want to do”.

“The step that we have now taken goes against what we want to do and what we have tried to do for almost a century,” she said.

“But we simply can no longer continue in this intolerable situation which has so frequently compromised the services and supports we provide to people.

“Systemic underfunding has prevented us from implementing the long overdue transition of residents from unacceptable institutional settings into a home in the community; it has forced our reliance on old vehicles and for us to operate out of dilapidated and unsuitable buildings, while relying on outmoded ICT systems in need of urgent investment.

“We and the service users have endured over a decade of systemic underfunding within our services with persistent gaps in annual allocations and very significant deficits building up on a monthly basis.

“With each passing day, the interests and the rights of the children, adolescents and adults we support are being forgotten and failed by the inaction of the State.”

Read More

Online Editors