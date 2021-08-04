St John of God Community Services defers plan to cease mental health and disability services for up to 8,000 people pending review

AN organisation that provides mental health and intellectual disability services to more than 8,000 adults and children as deferred plans to cease most of its services.

St John of God Community Services (SJOGCS) announced last October that it planned to end its service arrangement with the HSE and transfer the operation of its services directly to the HSE from September 30 this year.

At the time SJOGCS said the decision was “due to a protracted and unresolved systemic underfunding crisis that had undermined the organisation for over a decade”.

It provides mental health and intellectual disability services to more than 8,000 adults and children at 300 locations in counties Dublin, Kildare, Kerry, Wicklow, Meath and Louth.

SJOGCS chief executive Clare Dempsey said the order “would be left with no option but to serve 12 months’ notice to terminate the services arrangement and transfer responsibility for the entirety of our service provision to them directly.”

However, Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said SJOGSC has agreed with the HSE to defer the proposed exit from service provision for the time being.

In a letter to staff from the SJOGCS, Ms Dempsey said it will now engage with the Department of Health in a sustainability impact assessment in which “funding arrangements will be established to enable us to continue to provide and further develop our services to meet the needs of children, adolescents and adults in accordance with national policy. This process will run from now to the end of December 2022.”

In the mean time, "we will continue to manage and operate our residential houses as usual in accordance with the regulations,” the letter stated, adding: “I fully appreciate that the past 10 months has been an anxious time for you and your family as a result of the uncertainty posed by the serving of the Notice of Termination and the associated transfer of services to the HSE. I thank you for your patience, support and understanding through this time of uncertainty.”

Mr Donnelly, meanwhile, welcomed SJOGSC’s agreement to “engage in a sustainability impact assessment which will provide a basis for the organisation to continue its important service delivery role in line with a reformed model of care. This decision will avoid the disruption of key services for service users and their families.”

“We owe it to our service users to do all we can to ensure that our services are delivered in line with strong governance mechanisms in a cost effective and equitable manner consistent with care and support needs. I believe this process provides a way forward for both organisations to strengthen and enhance these crucial services”.

Ms Rabbitte said the agreement will come as a relief to service users and their families who have endured “months of uncertainty.”

The move comes after an audit conducted by the HSE in June 2017 found St John of God, of which SJOGCS is a subsidiary, had not complied with public pay policy for more than 30 years and that senior management were given significant private payments ranging from €23,000 to €107,000 a year.

The order asserted at the time that the payments were made in good faith based on independent advice concerning a possible future pension liability.

A confidential audit uncovered secret payments totalling €6.24m to senior executives as well as €1.85m in undisclosed payments to senior managers after being instructed by the Vatican to deal with outstanding liabilities.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson confirmed that the board of SJOGCS has made a decision following a meeting on Tuesday to defer the Notice of Termination of the Service Arrangement served on the HSE which would have seen the service being transferred to the HSE on September 30th 2021.

“The Notice of Termination is deferred to enable St John of God Community Services to participate with the HSE on the completion of a sustainability impact assessment. This assessment aims to detail a plan for the delivery and sustainable development of services in accordance with national policy and to identify and agree the funding model required to deliver these services,” the spokesman said.

“St John of God Community Services welcomes the opportunity to work constructively with the HSE on the development of this plan and the sustainability of our services, which will aim to see it continue as a long term provider of high quality intellectual disability and mental health services.”