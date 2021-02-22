| 10.2°C Dublin

Speedy vaccine rollout and easing lockdown – how Ireland is watching the rest of the world for pandemic exit tips

As the vaccine is rolled out here, how other nations have handled the pandemic may answer key questions over when restrictions will finally ease

A woman is vaccinated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in Tel Aviv, Israel

A woman is vaccinated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in Tel Aviv, Israel

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

THIS time last year we were fearfully watching other countries with the first cases of Covid-19 to see how bad it might get.

We are looking abroad again a year later. But this time it is to discover how vaccines might put us on the road to freedom.

As the Government here says there will be no major reopening until May, we have the advantage of being able to witness what is happening in places like Israel and the UK which are ahead of us in vaccinations.

