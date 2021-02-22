Speedy vaccine rollout and easing lockdown – how Ireland is watching the rest of the world for pandemic exit tips

THIS time last year we were fearfully watching other countries with the first cases of Covid-19 to see how bad it might get.

We are looking abroad again a year later. But this time it is to discover how vaccines might put us on the road to freedom.

As the Government here says there will be no major reopening until May, we have the advantage of being able to witness what is happening in places like Israel and the UK which are ahead of us in vaccinations.

Early optimism

There are very encouraging reports coming from Israel, in particular about the impact of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. So far Israel has given the first of two jabs – around four million shots – among its 9.1 million citizens. The vast majority of its over-60s have been vaccinated.

Studies there show the risk of illness from the virus has dropped 95.8pc among people who have had both doses. It found it was 98pc in preventing fever or breathing problems.

Clear picture

The picture needs to be clearer to draw more firm conclusions. Like Ireland, Israel was in lockdown when these results came through. How much does the fall in infections owe to lockdown or vaccination?

The most reliable findings are made when infections and illness in vaccinated people are measured against a control group of unvaccinated people.

A team of researchers in the Weizmann Institute of Science in Tel-Aviv university tried to separate the vaccine results from lockdown.

They found bigger falls in infections in the over-60s who were vaccinated first and in the cities which vaccinated the largest proportion of their populations earliest. These changes were not seen in earlier lockdowns.

Easing lockdown

The role of the vaccine in easing lockdown is still an unknown. The Government here will launch its new Living with Covid plan tomorrow but it does so against background of speculation on what the mix of vaccination, opening up and the influence of new more infectious variants will mean. We don’t have the answers yet.

Laboratory for the world

Israel is again a laboratory for the world. Since yesterday shops, libraries an museums were allowed open up there but physical distancing and masks remain mandatory.

They have also reopened gyms, hotels and synagogues. But if you want to enter you have to show you have been vaccinated via a passport app.

Concerts and sporting events have reopened with limits of 300 people inside and 500 outside. It will provide more than just a snapshot of a possible future here and there will no doubt be lessons learned.

UK roll-out

Our nearest neighbour the UK is closest to our kind of lifestyle and is far ahead in the roll-out.

A new study from the University of Edinburgh fresh off the presses today says vaccination is linked to a substantial reduction in the risk of Covid-19 admissions to hospitals. It is the first to describe across an entire country the effect of the Pfizer and Oxford AstraZeneca jabs in the community on preventing severe illness resulting in hospitalisation.

By the fourth week after receiving the initial dose the vaccines were shown to reduce the risk of hospitalisation from Covid-19 by 85-94pc.

Among those aged 80 and over – one of the highest risk groups – vaccination was associated with an 81pc reduction in hospitalisation risk in the fourth week when the results for both vaccines were combined.

And because of their swift vaccine roll-out, the UK will soon begin to ease restrictions, with their prime minister Boris Johnson set to announce plans for this as early as today.

Ireland’s checklist

Public health officials in this country will be busy with their checklist of signs to look out for abroad. So far, here up to last Friday 340,704 people had received at least one dose and of these 126,320 had got the second dose.

They include long-term nursing home residents and staff, frontline healthcare workers and the first of the 85-plus age group. Another 100,000 doses will be administered this year.

Infections among hospital staff have fallen by 90pc but it is unclear if the vaccination has played a role. The lower the number of patients in hospital, the less infections there will be among staff. Also when cases fall in the community there is a knock-on drop among healthcare worker infections. Public health officials will be trying to measure if a fall in hospitalisations and illness in older people in particular could be linked to the vaccine.

It will all inform decisions on what level of easing of lockdown can be made and when. Also on the list is the impact the more infectious UK variant will have on reopening.

This variant which is now dominant here is also circulating in Israel. Irish planners will be watching if this leads to a spike in cases among the unvaccinated as it opens up again.