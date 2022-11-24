Specialists’ doors ‘are closed to us’, say CervicalCheck group members

Dr Gabriel Scally during the Review of the Implementation of Recommendations of the Scoping Inquiry into the CervicalCheck Screening Programme at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin

A number of women who have had cervical cancer say the “doors of some specialists” are closed to them after it was found they are part of the 221+ group impacted by the CervicalCheck controversy, it emerged yesterday.

Rosie Condron, from Louth, and Lyn Fenton, of Killorglin in Kerry, said other members of the group, who were part of the undisclosed 2018 CervicalCheck audit of test results of women who developed cancer – uncovered by the late Vicky Phelan – have told how some doctors “are in an awful hurry to get rid of us off their list”.

When other members of the group have been discharged and approached other specialists to look after them, they have been quizzed. As soon as it is clear they are part of the 221+ group, “their books are full and doors are closed”.

The women were among a delegation who yesterday met Dr Gabriel Scally after he launched his last update report on CervicalCheck following his damning findings in 2018, which led to a raft of recommendations.

Dr Scally found CervicalCheck has been overhauled and is a substantially better screening service which women can have confidence in and should take full advantage of, saving lives.

However, his report revealed how one woman said: “I’ve been treated like a leper” after doctors insisted on finding out if she was a member of 221+ when considering if they would take them on as a patient.

Lorraine Walsh of 221+ said women who have passed their treatment stage for cervical cancer still want to have ongoing monitoring, care and check-ups. “It is very sad because a lot of these women need continued care and are dependent on their clinicians to ensure their health into the future,” she said.

Dr Scally was highly critical of this behaviour, saying it was “completely unacceptable”.

“It is very remiss at this time but this sort of attitude is still prevalent,” he added.

In his fact-finding exercise on CervicalCheck and the implementation of his 2018 recommendations, after he found major failings in oversight and quality control, Dr Scally said a field visit was carried out by his team in May this year to the laboratory where smears from women in Ireland are checked.

The team went to the Quest Diagnostics facility in Clifton, New Jersey, which is newly built and technologically advanced. It is the only laboratory in the US now processing CervicalCheck smears and the review team “did not identify any quality concerns about this service”.

The new national cervical screening laboratory in Dublin, which has yet to secure accreditation, is due to begin some work later this year but Dr Scally said it is good not to rely on one facility alone, to ensure continuity of service.

He said any return to processing of cervical screening samples would initially take place in the original laboratory in the Coombe, which was hit by a cyber attack last December. There are also concerns around staff and retraining screeners.

His report highlighted how, since 2020, HPV virus testing of samples is in place, which reduces the chances of abnormalities being missed.

Dr Scally emphasised that serious work needs to be done to ensure a proper system of open disclosure, where mistakes are admitted, is in place.

The current provisions on mandatory disclosure in the Patient Safety bill, which the Government has promised to put through before the end of the year, were too weighted on a fatality having taken place and it should be much broader, he added.

The Medical Council’s ethical guide for doctors should be changed to “must” disclose, rather than “should”, he said, calling for a proper complaints system and an alternative to having to go to the courts to get answers.

The 221+ group said it had mixed feelings about the report because it highlighted a range of shortcomings and actions that should have been addressed.

The report echoes their concerns that there remains an active determination in the healthcare system to avoid dealing with things that go wrong.

The HSE said last night that from January, women who use CervicalCheck and develop an a cancer between screenings can request a review to get answers. CervicalCheck clinical director Dr Nóirín Russell said in “designing the patient review process we are working with patients including the 221+ group”.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he acknowledged Dr Scally’s concerns around open disclosure.

“Patients and carers have a right to know when mistakes are made, what the consequences are and what action is taken to correct mistakes,” he added.