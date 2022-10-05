Special delivery: The bikers darting across town to bring breast milk to the babies who need it most

The deliveries of breast milk give babies a head start at a time when their mother is battling illness in another hospital. Photo: Stock image

Bikers with hearts of gold are among a dedicated team transporting vital breast milk across Dublin city from ill mothers to their babies at the Rotunda maternity hospital.

The crew from Blood Bikes East rev up on their motorbikes several times a day to transport breast milk from the Mater Hospital to the Rotunda’s neonatal unit where infants as premature as 25 weeks can be cared for.

The service is entirely voluntary and the bikers give up their free time to negotiate busy city streets on the missions of mercy.

Lisa Carroll, the Rotunda’s lead midwife in the lactation team, said: “We would be in great difficulty without them.

“They have stepped in and transported the breast milk from mothers, who can be critically unwell in the Mater, to their newborns in the Rotunda.”

The mothers may need acute care for medical conditions such as cardiac problems during pregnancy. Often there will have been a requirement to have their baby delivered early.

Ms Carroll said in other cases the circumstances may involved a major post-partum haemorrhage, leading to admission to the Mater Hospital, leaving a newborn behind.

“We come up with a plan for the mother to deliver the milk to her baby,” she said.

However, time is of the essence. Ms Carroll explained that the breast milk, often hand-expressed by the mother, gives vulnerable babies a fighting chance.

In one recent incident, the bikers were alerted at 10.20am, responded at 10.21am… and by 11am breast milk had been delivered to the infant in the hospital.

The system in place in the Rotunda is now streamlined, and staff in both hospitals are trained and experienced in how to handle the pressures.

The women “can be very sick” and, naturally, distressed at being separated from their newborns, so being able to express milk for their babies gives the mothers great joy and comfort, Ms Carroll said.

The bikers power their way across the north inner city to ensure their important cargo arrives at the Rotunda as quickly as possible.

Ms Carroll said that if staff did not have the mother’s milk they would have to go to the donor breast-milk bank.

Part of the journey back and forth can involve delivering photos of the new baby to their mother as she is treated in the Mater.

“It may feature some of the staff looking after the baby. It is very reassuring and important for the mother. It could also involve bringing her a little hat or piece of clothing from the baby.”

It can promote oxytocin, the love hormone which helps with breastfeeding.

The breast milk for these vulnerable babies is important in improving their outcomes, including in preventing sepsis and secondary infections.

It gives babies a head start at a time when their mother is battling with illness in another hospital.

Ms Carroll said her wider role is to visit other new mothers who are routinely discharged home and to try to support them in breastfeeding.

“We encourage women to link up with organisations like the La Leche League and there is a lot of online support now also.”

A team of people with expertise are now involved in helping new mothers to breastfeed as much as they can, she added.