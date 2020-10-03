'Some of us here have a detective streak in us - we like to find things' - An inside look at the public health teams

The public health team in Tullamore noted the details of the latest Covid-19 notification with intrigue. During a phone call with a contact tracer, a conversation known as 'call one', person X on the new list of cases in the region had provided a very interesting clue.

"They told the contact tracer that they had travelled in the past 14 days," says surveillance scientist Samantha Hughes.

"That was our starting point and we wanted to know more."

Like most positive cases of Covid-19, call one is normally made from a contact tracing centre (CTC), where hundreds of tracers drafted in by the HSE in response to the pandemic take basic details, asking the person where they have been recently and with whom they have been in contact.

If a case is deemed "complex", the skills and expertise of the country's public health teams, a publicity-shy army of disease detectives, are called on to investigate further. Person X, a university student, got a follow-up call from Samantha, jokingly referred to as the "Miss Marple" of the midlands team.

"We contacted the person and asked them where they had been," she explains.

"He said he was with a group of 14 who went to a particular place on a social trip and then named out who else was with him. We put them up as close contacts."

Soon after, another case notification came in, a name the team recognised from their list of close contacts. As the notification lists, from places like the National Virus Reference Lab, continued to come in, they were keeping an eye out for the names of any of the other people on their radar. Soon there were six cases in total, including the initial notification.

After a series of probing phone calls, it was revealed that some of a group of 14 had also gone on a second 'social trip'.

Call recipients were asked for their own dates and movements, what symptoms they had and when, and if they could have passed the disease on. With some, the process took hours. One interview revealed that an infected case from the first social trip was the daughter of a healthcare worker, a detail that was a significant cause for concern for public health.

The worker also became infected with Covid but an intervention from public health prevented the virus getting into her place of work. However, the tentacles of the virus reached into other sections of the community. Through a separate notification from a CTC, the team became aware of three cases connected to a sporting activity involving two clubs.

"When we investigated that and when we threaded back, we were able to link it to the social trip," says Dr Fiona McGuire, a senior medical officer.

Twelve known cases were identified at the time and the outbreak caused the pubs and restaurants involved to close their doors for two weeks. Two sports teams had to be tested, three extended families were infected and the local school had to isolate an entire class.

The case is just one of a number of spiderweb diagrams Dr Una Fallon, director of public health, has on hand to illustrate the work public health teams have been doing. As specialists in what is known as "shoe-leather epidemiology", where much of the work is carried out on foot in the community, the focus is on detailed local knowledge. That, and access to lots of personal data, allows them to draw links outsiders might not see.

"A phone call with us will glean a lot more than a 'call one' with a contact tracer," says Michelle Connolly, a health protection nurse manager.

"People like to talk, and we know what questions to ask because we have local knowledge, we know the supermarkets and businesses they are telling us they have been to. We know the restaurants and pubs, the layouts, all of that. We know if there have been previous cases at those locations and what that might point to. Some of us here have a detective streak in us - we like to find things."

Ms Connolly, like her colleagues, is sharp and intuitive.

It was intuition, and painstaking detective work, that saw her spot an outbreak in a local meat factory back in April. She had an inkling there might be an issue with the facility and when a local GP called her to voice the same concerns, she went into action.

The facility owner, who was also concerned about recent staff absences, was contacted. At the time the testing criteria through GPs was narrow so mass testing was organised. Twenty-one cases were detected, with transmission linked to three extended families.

In another case, five clusters emerged from a funeral. The problem wasn't the service but the wake before and the gathering after.

One of the extended family members linked to the funeral outbreak had a close contact in a residential care facility. As Dr Fallon points out, the team could do nothing about the funeral cases, but they were in a strong position in terms of making sure there was no spread into residential care.

Mass testing was carried out the following day. Another team member, Dr Douglas Hamilton, a specialist in public health medicine, gives an insight in the questions he asked a doctor who tested positive for Covid earlier this month.

"She was absolutely distraught, and you have to be aware of that when talking to her," he says.

"For us, we are trying to find the source, because if it's the hospital where she works, we need to know. So I'm asking her, 'Could you check with your boyfriend, has he been in contact with anyone who has symptoms?' I'm asking her to do the same thing with the friend she visited in Wicklow. She's travelled on a train to Dublin three days before symptom onset so I ask, 'Were they wearing masks on the train? Was it packed on the train?' Every answer counts."

Dealing with cases that involve social gatherings can be tough, especially if all the people who attend a party, for example, don't know each other. But public health investigators will continue to follow threads, asking each person if they know anyone else who was at the social event, until they reach a dead end.

"It's about listening to the stories and spotting the link. Usually, it's following threads, following trails and really relying on the public and the people we're talking to. We have had excellent co-operation from business and organisations in the community and we rely on that," says Dr McGuire.

Like police detectives, the disease detectives are good listeners.

"We have spoken to people who are very ill, people who have had to cancel weddings, businesses that have just reopened and have had to close for two weeks," says Dr McGuire.

Empathy is key, as they often deal with people who are upset.

"We find that people are devastated," says Ms Connolly.

"They're crying, they're shocked and some have very mild symptoms that they didn't see as serious enough to exclude themselves from normal daily living."

Like the seven other public health departments around the country, the midlands team aren't interested in allocating blame or contributing to stigma.

They insist the message they want to get out there is that they are not judging anyone.