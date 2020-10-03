| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Some of us here have a detective streak in us - we like to find things' - An inside look at the public health teams

Public health teams are doing great work tracing the source of outbreaks, writes Catherine Fegan

&lsquo;People like to talk&rsquo;: Health protection nurse manager Michelle Connolly at her desk in Tullamore. Photo: Jeff Harvey Expand

Close

&lsquo;People like to talk&rsquo;: Health protection nurse manager Michelle Connolly at her desk in Tullamore. Photo: Jeff Harvey

‘People like to talk’: Health protection nurse manager Michelle Connolly at her desk in Tullamore. Photo: Jeff Harvey

‘People like to talk’: Health protection nurse manager Michelle Connolly at her desk in Tullamore. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Catherine Fegan

The public health team in Tullamore noted the details of the latest Covid-19 notification with intrigue. During a phone call with a contact tracer, a conversation known as 'call one', person X on the new list of cases in the region had provided a very interesting clue.

"They told the contact tracer that they had travelled in the past 14 days," says surveillance scientist Samantha Hughes.

"That was our starting point and we wanted to know more."

Related Content