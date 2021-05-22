Some digital platforms used for scanning patients are retuning after the HSE and IT experts developed and tested a decryption tool to unlock the systems hit by last week’s cyberattack.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said progress is being made restoring the health service’s IT infrastructure but disruption is set to continue next week.

A National Integrated Medical Imaging System (NIMIS) for digital radiology at Beaumont hospital is live again.

Mr Donnelly said a new HSE crisis coordination centre began operating in Citywest this morning and health service staff have been “directly informing digital platforms of the High Court order it secured” this week preventing the sharing of personal data obtained during the cyberattack.

“We are making progress on restoring health systems which is important to our patients who need the services, and also to the staff across the service who are doing ferocious work after 14 months of intense work on Covid-19,” he said.

“The Ministerial Cyber Attack Taskforce continues to meet on a daily basis to review progress with the response to last week’s cyber-attack on the HSE and to co-ordinate ongoing actions across Government. Good progress is being made with the restoration of HSE and hospital IT.”

While progress has been made, disruption next week will be similar to this week.

“The HSE and IT experts have developed and tested a new version of the decryption tool, and a structured and controlled deployment is now underway across the core network and devices across the system.

“The NIMIS platform that delivers digital radiology is now live again in Beaumont hospital, with progress in other hospitals. Remember a detailed county by county breakdown of the situation is on the HSE website.

“Levels of disruption next week are expected to be similar to those this week.”

Mr Donnelly encouraged anyone receiving suspicious calls, texts or other correspondence seeking personal or bank details to contact gardaí as the number of fraudulent nuisance calls is expected to rise following the cyberattack.

“We are making progress but it will take time to restore systems. Everything that can be done is being done at this time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the process for unlocking the HSE network following the cyber attack remains "fraught with risk", chief executive Paul Reid has said.

The fallout from the ransomware attack by an organised criminal gang will continue for some weeks to come, he warned.

A decryption key given to Government by the group responsible for the attack is being tested this weekend.

Mr Reid welcomed the news, but said it would not by a silver bullet for the crisis facing the health service.

On Saturday, he tweeted: "Access to the unlocking codes to our network is welcome.

"But it isn't a 'switch back on' process & still fraught with risk. We'll continue to rebuild services & systems safely whilst evaluating the impact of these codes. The impact remains for the coming weeks for now."

According to RTÉ, some systems are starting to come back, including the National Integrated Medical Imaging System, used for radiology and cardiology. This is up and running in Beaumont Hospital.

Additionally, a new HSE crisis co-ordination centre began operating in Citywest this morning.

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the Government did not pay a ransom or use diplomatic channels to obtain the decryption key.

The key was made available on Thursday evening almost a week after the IT system was attacked.

It was given to the Government by the organised crime group behind the cyber attack, believed to be a gang calling itself Wizard Spider, but their reasons for doing so remain unclear.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: "No payment was made in relation to it at all. The security personnel don't know the exact reason why the key was offered back.

"In terms of the operation of getting our services back and getting data systems back, it can help. But in itself, the process will still be slow.

"Certainly the decryption key, getting that is good, but in itself it doesn't really take away from the enormous work that still lies ahead in terms of rebuilding the systems overall."

He indicated the rebuilding process will be weeks rather than months.

Thousands of hospital appointments have been cancelled nationwide due to the attack, while there are concerns that sensitive patient data could be dumped and sold online.

Dr Sean McSweeney, the head of department in computer science at Cork Institute of Technology, said it wasn't "exceptionally unusual" that the hackers had provided the key.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast on Saturday, he said: "Typically with the threat actor, in this case it's Wizard Spider as probably everyone is aware of at this point in time, it's not unprecedented for the threat actor to hand over decryption software.

"My understanding is the tool was verified yesterday to be genuine, however, there are concerns within the National Cyber Security Centre and their contractors that there are back doors to this tool.

"Additionally, they have been offered a piece of software by a company known as Emsisoft that will extract the decryption key from the tool that Wizard Spider have offered them, and this is a much safer, more efficient approach to decrypting these scrambled files."

He shared the concerns of the Taoiseach and Mr Reid that the process for getting systems up and running again will be painstakingly slow.

“We should be under no illusions, this will take several weeks to have a full recovery of the system” he said.

Meanwhile, junior minister Niall Collins said this morning on RTÉ’s Saturday with Katie Hannon that "no effort is being spared in trying to deal with this".

The ransomware attack resulted in the HSE having to close down all its IT services, causing widespread delays and the cancellation of appointments at hospitals across the country.

The number of appointments in some areas of the system has dropped by 80pc as health workers grapple with paper records while work continues to recover IT systems.

The NCSC and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau are carrying out an international investigation into the attack.

