Some hand dryers in toilets can increase bacteria on your hands by 255pc, the HSE's head of infection control warned today.

Prof Martin Cormican said :"The real danger is not the toilet but the handles and taps. Don’t touch the toilet seat with your hands if it’s visibly dirty.

“Our skin acts as a protective barrier when we use the toilet - it is the largest organ in the human body.

"Drying your hands with paper towel will reduce the bacterial count by 45 – 60pc on your hands.

Read More

"However, using some hand dryers can increase the bacteria on your hands by up to 255pc because they can blow out bacteria already living in the, conveniently, warm moist environment."

He was speaking on World Hand Hygiene day.

When it comes to computers, phones and mobiles research has shown that PCs, keyboards, phones are full of bacteria.

"A mouse has an average of 260 bacteria per centimetre squared, a keyboard has 511 and the mouthpiece of a telephone has an impressive 3,895.

"Make sure you clean your tech equipment even if you are working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic."

He said that due to the last 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are in a very different place with hand hygiene to the forefront this year. Preventing infection with Covid-19 has been on everyone’s mind and hand hygiene has had a major part to play.

“We have all noticed that since the Covid-19 pandemic began a lot of people are now very aware of the importance of hand hygiene and are cleaning their hands regularly.

"The Covid-19 virus can’t get through your skin but if the virus is on your hand when you put your hand to your eye, mouth or nose you can catch infection. This is why hand hygiene plays an important part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 infection, as well as preventing all the other infections that are still out there.

GP Dr Nuala O’Connor pointed out : “All GPs have seen a dramatic decrease in the numbers of people who are suffering from respiratory infections. We have not had a flu season in Ireland this year and many parents will identify with the fact that their young children have not had the normal six to ten illnesses they normally get every year.

"Hand hygiene plays a part in this. We want people to keep on going with their hand hygiene, help your children to learn good hand hygiene and help us to stop the spread of Covid-19 and other infections.”

You can help protect yourself and your family from an infection or superbug.

Wash your hands:

After coughing or sneezing

Before and after preparing food and eating

After using the toilet or changing a child’s nappy

If you were in contact with someone who has Covid-19, a fever or respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing)

Before and after being in a crowd (especially an indoor crowd)

On entering and before leaving buildings, including your home or anyone else's home

After touching animals or animal waste

Before and after visiting someone in a hospital or residential setting

Regular use of a hand moisturiser will protect your hands from the drying effects of hand hygiene products. If you have dry skin or a skin condition, apply moisturiser after washing and drying your hands.