Social gatherings and funerals are putting progress in the fight against Covid at risk, says Holohan

Covered: A man studies the picture of The Last Supper painting, which now includes mask wearers, in Dublin’s Italian Quarter. Photo: Stephen Collins

People gathering to socialise threatens to put the progress made in fighting Covid-19 at risk, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

As the five-day count continues its rise of recent days, he higlighted outbreaks of the virus associated with funerals.

Another 378 new infections were recorded yesterday, as well as one further death.

"There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages,” said Dr Holohan.

"They are putting our collective progress at risk,” he said.

"We are also seeing a number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for families, but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

"There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need to stay at home other than for essential reasons, and for personal exercise within 5km.

"Anyone who can work from home, should work from home,” he added.

Dr Holohan said that: “The average daily five day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day. This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days.”

Of the cases notified yesterday by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre: 124 cases were in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick, while the remaining cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Meanwhile, Tadgh Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, told the Irish Independent that clear guidance is required in relation to the issue of visits to residents at C hristmas.

“Ultimately, what we want to do is explore all the options. I think all of us should work towards ensuring safe visits by at least one person,” he said.

"We are just conscious, like anybody, that Christmas is a unique time.

“We want to be planning. Y ou need a lead-in time, but also we need public health support.”

Mr Daly said there must be a Government-led communications plan so that everybody is clear and knows what the position is.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week yesterday, Dr Gabriel Scally, president of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Royal Society of Medicine said: “It would be great if people could see their relatives, even at a distance of some metres at Christmas.

“The Republic of Ireland has done extremely well in this second wave compared to most of the rest of Europe, and that bodes well if that continues for the next couple of weeks and the numbers of cases stay down.” However Mr Scally issued caution. “ The last thing we want to do is give anyone a Christmas present of Covid-19 .”

In relation to the potential lifting of Level 5 restrictions in two weeks’ time, he said: “I think our experience with alcohol and Covid-19 is not a happy experience, and in the run-up to Christmas, I think one would need to be extremely cautious before indoor premises serving alcohol were permitted to have any sort of opening hours.”

Meanwhile, in relation to flights home for Christmas, he said he didn’t think travel should be on the agenda this Christmas.

“We know this virus travels very well and having people flowing in and out of countries and through airports and all the other travel it involves, is a recipe for disaster.”

Professor Mary Horgan, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, told the Irish Independent : “While I certainly would hope that Level 5 restrictions will be lifted, you would hope that it would be at least Level 3 or Level 3 plus, which is opening retail, hairdressers, but maybe limiting gatherings within houses, because that seems to be a big driver of the infections.”

Irish Independent