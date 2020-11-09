'So many of our questions have been left unanswered' - Hospitals probed over Covid deaths of healthcare workers

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating the deaths of a number of healthcare staff who are believed to have contracted Covid-19 while at work, the Irish Independent has learned.

And at least one family of a healthcare worker who died from the deadly virus is considering legal action against what they claim was a “failure of duty of care” provided to their loved one at their workplace and by the Government.

Since the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ireland on February 29, it is known that eight healthcare workers have died after succumbing to the virus.

Some of the first known deaths occurred in April, just over a month after the first officially confirmed Covid-19, case and when supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were under pressure nationwide. Consignments of PPE were eventually secured from China.

The last known fatality of a healthcare worker was in July when emergency department medic Dr Syed Waqqar Ali, who worked at Beaumont, the Mater and Tallaght hospitals, died.

The Irish Independent can now confirm the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is carrying out “preliminary investigations” into some of the deaths.

The relatives of a deceased healthcare worker, who wish to remain anonymous, revealed they have been “co-operating” with the HSA on their enquiries and that they hope their preliminary investigations will shed some light around the circumstances of their loved one’s death.

But they added: “The employer of our family member had a duty of care to them.

“It’s not about money for us, it’s all about them [the Government] acknowledging that our loved one worked so hard and we would like them to formally apologise to us that they contracted the disease in the workplace.”

In late July, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that a compensation scheme would be set up by the Government for the bereaved relatives of those healthcare workers who died.

Four-and-a-half months later a Department of Health spokesperson said the scheme is not yet near completion, indicating it could be several months before the Government gives its approval.

The spokesperson said: “Work is continuing on the development of a compensation scheme for the families of frontline healthcare workers that have died due to Covid-19 contracted in the workplace.

“As indicated previously, work is ongoing on the draft scheme and due to complexities and sensitivities involved it would not be appropriate to comment further in respect of the detail of the scheme at this time.

“While it is not possible to give an indicative timeframe as to when the scheme will be in place, I can confirm that the development of the scheme is being prioritised within the department.”

The department would not comment on what agencies it was liaising with in relation to the development of the scheme.

The HSA has overall responsibility for the administration and enforcement of health and safety at work in Ireland.

They monitor compliance with legislation at the workplace and can take enforcement action, up to and including prosecutions.

A HSA spokeswoman confirmed it is aware of reports of a number of healthcare workers who have reportedly died with Covid-19.

“The authority has commenced initial enquiries or preliminary investigations into a number of these matters to ascertain the relevant facts,” she said.

The family of a healthcare worker who passed away told the Irish Independent they are still looking for answers to their loved one’s death.

They said: “So many of our questions have been left unanswered by the Government and the hospital involved.

“Our relative was committed to their work. We didn’t know the HSA was investigating the healthcare worker deaths until they contacted us.

“We have been kept in the dark with regards to any type of compensation scheme.

"There has been no communication from the Government, the Department of Health, the hospital where our loved one worked and where the virus was contracted, nor the State Claims Agency. We didn’t even know we could take a claim. We’ve had no contact with any of the other families either.”

The family claim the only contact they have had from the Government or Department of Health is when Leo Varadkar, in his role as caretaker Taoiseach, phoned them in the subsequent days following their relative’s death to offer his condolences.

However, the Department of Health confirmed when pushed on the issue of communication with relatives that “it is the department’s intention to liaise with the families of those who died prior to finalisation of the scheme”.

The Irish Independent has also learnt the State Claims Agency has also received claims from some families who lost a relative while working in their healthcare jobs.

As part of an “open disclosure” policy, the State Claims Agency (SCA) has since 2010 collaborated with the HSE in developing it. Central to the agency’s open disclosure ethos is an open, consistent approach to communicating with patients when things go wrong in healthcare.

The SCA’s claims deal with people who have suffered injuries and/or damage, and their families, and manage claims taken against the State so that the liability is contained at the lowest achievable level.

In a statement the agency said: “We are not in a position to disclose the information requested with regard to Covid-19 related claims as due to the very small number of such claims received to date this would create a risk of identifying individual claimants.”

Each case before the SCA will be based on several different factors including length of service and area of work.