Smear test scandal: 17 of those affected have died - HSE

THE HSE has said 17 women of the 208 affected by the smear test scandal have died.

Speaking at a briefing today HSE Serious Incident Management Team Patrick Lynch confirmed that 17 women have died. Their cause of death was not known at this time, he said.

The HSE also confirmed that the number of women affected is 208 - higher than the 206 originally believed. Mr Lynch said 162 of those affected had not been told that their test had been included in a review, or of the outcome.

Speaking today the HSE said it was unacceptable that patients were not informed of the outcome. All of those affected are due to be contacted by tomorrow.

A helpline set up for people who have concerns has received 6,000 calls. Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is "very angry" about the scandal.

He said an inquiry will be established to find out the full facts of Vicky Phelan's case and others. Speaking at a Brexit event in Dundalk today, Mr Varadkar said he was "filled with sadness" when he heard Ms Phelan's story.

He said it was wrong that women were not informed of the audits earlier, adding that there were "appalling communications failures".

However, he urged women to continue attending cancer screening clinics.

"Cancer screening does work," he said, while admitting that there will always be some 'false negatives'. "We'll do everything we can to restore confidence in these programmes," Mr Varadkar said

The inquiry is likely to be led by the Health and Information Authority (HIQA). The Cabinet is also to discuss the possibility of making compensation payments to the women in question when it meets tomorrow.

The €2.5m payment made on the steps of the High Court last week to Vicky Phelan, whose case has shone a light on the scandal, was made by a private US lab who conducted her smear review. It is not clear who would have to fund payments to other women. Meanwhile, the HSE confirmed last night that more than 2,000 people who are worried about their smear tests results have contacted the CervicalCheck helpline. The HSE said that the helpline is experiencing some difficulties as they are currently receiving a large volume of calls.

The helpline was established on Friday morning and was set up for women concerned about their cervical screening results after mum-of-two Vicky Phelan's case hit headlines last week. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called for the briefing note alerting the Health Minister to Vicky Phelan's case to be made public. Mr Martin said it appears Simon Harris wasn't "alerted to the enormity" of the CervicalCheck scandal when he was first told about Ms Phelan's court action on April 16.

"Those in authority must have known this was going to become public knowledge," he said. The Fianna Fáil leader, who is himself a former health minister, said people need to know who contacted Mr Harris and what they told him about Ms Phelan's case. He said the figures now emerging for the number of women who were not told of a delayed cancer diagnosis are "quite shocking and appalling".

Mr Martin said the full scale of the problem might never have come to light "only for Vicky Phelan's doggedness and determination". He described the State's tough legal strategy in handling Ms Phelan's case as "worrying". Mr Martin said the Cabinet now needs to look at a compensation process that won't involve the State Claims Agency defending cases in court.

"It's not about government ministers calling for something, it's making it happen." Asked about his own role in setting up the HSE, Mr Martin said that even before it there were a string of health controversies. Vicky Phelan, the terminally ill woman whose incorrect cancer test result has shone a light on the CervicalCheck programme, has revealed that Minister for Health Simon Harris called her personally to apologise.

Ms Phelan revealed on the Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ 1 last night that Minster Harris rang her to personally apologise for what happened to her. "As soon as I heard the voice I knew who it was and he said 'hi Vicky, it is Simon Harris here'," Ms Phelan explained. "'I just wanted to call you personally to apologise for what has happened to you but he also wanted to thank me for still encouraging women to go for smears and for promoting the Cervical screening programme' he said.

"I said to him basically look, what has happened to me is awful. I do believe in the programme, cervical smears do save women's lives and what I don't want to happen is more women diagnosed with cervical cancer and I thought it was important that I come out and say that because I think people would listen to me rather than the HSE at the moment." Read More: Using her precious time to shine a light on the rot Former Clinical Director of CervicalCheck, Dr Gráinne Flannelly stood down from her position on Saturday night. She told the HSE of her intention to resign saying she was sorry that recent events caused distress and worry to women. Dr Flannelly said she had decided to step aside to allow the service continue its important work.

"I would like this evening to announce that I have taken a decision to stand aside from my role as Clinical Director of CervicalCheck with immediate effect. "I am sorry that recent events caused distress and worry to women. I have decided to step aside to allow the Programme to continue it's important work. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of the doctors, nurses and programme staff of CervicalCheck for their continued hard work and commitment towards delivering a first-class service for the women of Ireland." Read More: Vicky Phelan says Simon Harris called her personally to apologise Earlier the Minister for Health Simon Harris said he had lost confidence in senior management in CervicalCheck.

You can call the HSE helpline on 1800 45 45 55

