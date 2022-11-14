Smartphone apps could be used to detect onset of dementia more quickly, says Irish expert

SMARTPHONE technology could be used to detect dementia, according to an Irish expert who has urged health authorities to adopt new tests and technology to spot the condition.

Faced with ageing populations, governments would like to monitor cognitive health across their populations, to detect disease earlier and to intervene quickly with those affected.

Robert Whelan, associate professor of psychology at Trinity College Dublin, has written for the journal Translational Psychology.

He said the current system for detecting dementia was slow and inefficient.

“People often have to travel to see an expert, like a neuropsychologist, based in a big hospital,” he said.

“Then they have to perform a number of psychological tests, and finally be sent to a psychiatrist or memory clinic.

“If there is a risk a person might have Alzheimer’s, then they will order some tests,” said Prof Whelan.

“The standard test – spinal tap – is where cerebrospinal fluid is extracted from the spine to search for markers of disease.”

This current approach was time-consuming, invasive and expensive, he said.

Prof Whelan said the use of new blood tests, which are becoming commercially

available, could remove the need for spinal tap procedures by rapidly identifying proteins in the blood, such as P-tau and amyloid beta, which can indicate that a person may be suffering from dementia.

Prof Whelan said smartphone technology could help detect dementia.

“Using GPS to monitor the movement of people walking could be a good predictor of brain decline,” he said.

“There are other things, which people can consent to, like looking at typing speed on a smartphone; this could be an early marker.”

The use of apps was another approach, said Prof Whelan.

“There might be apps where people do short performance tests, every day or two,” he added.

“These apps could measure working memory, attention levels and executive function.”

Prof Whelan said it was unclear whether the HSE had looked into new dementia-detecting technologies, but said the National Institutes of Health in the US had started to sponsor apps that detect brain decline on a smartphone.

“There needs to be an economic argument made to demonstrate that these technologies are cost-effective,” he said.

“In the long run, I think that’s what will be persuasive, in terms of getting policymakers and the HSE to start to adopt and look at these things,” he added.

“From the scientific point of view, the technology is there, and the science is showing that these methods are certainly usable.”