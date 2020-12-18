‘Slap in the face’ for hospitality sector as Nphet recommend closures after Christmas

The RAI said the news is a "slap in the face" for the hospitality industry

President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Mark McGowan said recent news that Nphet has recommended further restrictions on restaurants, pubs and hotels is "an enormous slap in the face to hospitality professionals.”

Nphet has urged the Government to reimpose restrictions on household visits and the hospitality sector from December 28 amidst growing Covid-19 cases in the country.

It has recommended that from this day household visits be restricted to just one other household while restaurants and pubs should have to close. However, there has been no official announcement on this from the government.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Mr McGowan said the 250,000 hospitality employees across the country have been given another “shock to the system” and their futures are very much in doubt again.

He has called on the government to make a decision today as restaurants need to know what to do with their supply. The government are due to make a decision on Tuesday in a cabinet meeting.

“It’s not at all the Christmas present we were looking for. We were devastated to hear the news that came in that restrictions would be imposed on our industry,” Mr McGowan said.

“We are very much a highly regulated, controlled environment. The facts are there that this is being contracted in houses throughout the country and as a highly regulated environment, we are able to control this a bit better.

“I would be very worried about what this yoyo in and out of lockdown is doing to our industry.”

In his own restaurant, the President of the RAI said he has bought €30,000 worth of stock for the next number of weeks.

“In terms of supply chain, I personally have about €30,000 euro of stock coming in over the next couple of days and I need to know whether I need to move that on,” he said.

“We need a rapid decision, we need clarity. If we can get through until early January anyway let's move our stock on, that would be a good thing. We can do this the right way and we can do it safely.”

Mr McGowan added: “I absolutely accept any decision that Nphet make and so will the Restaurants Association of Ireland and our members will accept it because we are responsible in that regard.”

President of the Irish Hotels Federation Elaina Fitzgerald Kane said the news is a “real hammer blow” for the hotel industry.

She said: “We are reeling this morning, today was the day that country restrictions were being removed and probably helped some businesses operate a little bit more sustainably.

“This for us is a seismic shift, a real hammer blow, for some of the people in our sector – and this is what it’s all about, livelihoods – and it’s also about our guests across the country who have been locked up and really feel like they deserve a breakaway or a meal out.

"But, for some of our people this will be the fourth time someone will be asked not to come back to work.

“Public health is always number one, the HSPC statistics show that 0.1% of all of the outbreaks come from hotels.”

Speaking on the same programme, CMO Dr Tony Holohan said nobody is being “picked on” but that places where people can gather socially indoors like restaurants, pubs and hotels need to be restricted.

“In all the opportunities for people to have social contact we need to reduce those contacts,” he said.

"The virus loves indoor settings, it loves close social contact and it loves alcohol.”

Online Editors