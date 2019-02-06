Health Minister Simon Harris said he was not given an update on the scale of the potential cost of the new national children’s hospital for nearly a year

Simon Harris: 'I was not updated on children's hospital cost overrun for nearly a year'

.He told the Oireachtas health committee today that he was briefed in September 2017 about some pressure on the cost of the hospital, which had been signed off by the Government in April that year for €983m.

It was not until August 27, 2018 that he was informed about a potentially significant overrun.

The full cost of €1.4bn did not emerge until early November.

He said both himself and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were told of the full cost on the same day, November 9. Mr Varadkar happened to be visiting the Department of Health on that day.

Mr Harris and his officials remain under scrutiny for their oversight of the ballooning cos,t which is now being examined through a €450,000 PWC review.

The minister conceded there should be a better early warning system to alert about escalating costs.

Questioned by Fianna Fail spokesman on health Stephen Donnelly on why the minister appeared to mislead in a parliamentary reply in September last, on progress on the cost of the hospital, Mr Harris said this was not the case.

Mr Donnelly said the minister was aware the cost was escalating to the tune of several hundred millions of euro at this time.

Mr Harris said the response at the time, that the cost was in line with the project profile, was correct.

But in retrospect, he said, he should have added a line in his response and said the discussions on securing a guaranteed maximum price on the project were ongoing.

