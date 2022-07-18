Signs summer wave is flattening out as Omicron-specific vaccines set to be rolled out in October

Warning: Emer Cooke of the European Medicines Agency said existing vaccines are effective at preventing severe infections and death

A policeman receives a Covid-19 vaccine booster in Mumbai, India, where the 'Centaurus' Omicron variant has been observed. Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

People aged 25-44 are now most likely to catch Covid-19 in Ireland but there are growing signals of optimism that the summer wave of the virus is running out of steam.

August now has the potential to be a month when Covid will loosen its grip on Ireland, although it is expected to be something of a reprieve and there will be an inevitable surge in autumn and winter.

The latest trends show that 35-44-year-olds account for over one in five infections, confirmed by PCR test, with those aged 25-34 making up 18.4pc and people in the 45-54 bracket slightly lower at 18pc.

While people over 65 have lower levels of coronavirus infection, they rank high among hospitalised patients who are sick due to Covid-19.

It comes as the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 stood at 793 last night compared to 1,055 on the same day last week.

Of these, 39 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care, down from 40 on Monday of last week.

The seven-day positivity rate for people going for PCR tests fell to 32.3pc yesterday, down from 36.7pc in seven days.

The BA.5 and BA.4 forms of the Omicron variant have been driving this wave, and fears have been expressed about another lineage B.2.75 – dubbed Centaurus – found in India and a number of other countries, which could be behind a future surge.

But there are encouraging signs so far it may not be the next threat, with evidence to date showing a low increase in cases and deaths in India.

And it is also not increasing in prevalence anywhere, although scaled-back testing regimes may not give the full picture.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement yesterday, the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) held out the prospect of new vaccines – directly targeting Omicron – coming on stream around October, although the level of supply could be an issue.

They pointed to the risk of a “widespead wave” due to BA.4 and BA.5 in Europe – although Ireland may be one of the countries over the worst.

They said Covid rates among people aged 65 and over rose in 23 of the 27 reporting countries, and they believes second boosters should be offered to all people aged 60 and over.

Here they are available for those aged 65 and older, as well as the immunocompromised aged 12 and more.

It said people over the age of 60 and medically vulnerable populations remain at the greatest risk of severe disease.

Countries should consider a rapid deployment of second booster doses with currently available vaccines.

The agencies said that “at the moment, there is no clear epidemiological evidence to support administrating a second booster dose in immunocompetent individuals below 60 years of age, unless they have medical vulnerabilities.”

If the new vaccines targeting Omicron indicate a possible higher protection against infection and transmission, the vaccination of healthcare workers and people working at long-term care facilities should also be considered in the autumn.

Irish-born executive director of the EMA, Emer Cooke said: “We are working towards possible approvals of adapted vaccines in September. In the meantime, it is important to consider using currently authorised vaccines as second boosters in people who are most vulnerable. Authorised vaccines in the EU continue to be effective at preventing hospitalisations, severe disease and deaths from Covid-19, even as new variants and subvariants continue to emerge.”

An important element of defence against getting seriously ill from Covid-19 includes the many thousands who have been vaccinated but also caught the virus since. The HSE recommends a three-month gap between infection and a booster for over-16s.

However, the ECDC said protection from infection wanes over time – not just against infection, but to a lesser extent against risk of hospitalisation among the boosted.