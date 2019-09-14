Shoppers lose loyalty points in crackdown on drinking

Millions of shoppers avail of loyalty cards and similar reward schemes and until now, alcohol purchases have been part of the promotions on offer.

Millions of shoppers avail of loyalty cards and similar reward schemes and until now, alcohol purchases have been part of the promotions on offer.

But the major move by the Government aims to shift the consumers' mindset away from 'bargain' alcohol purchases.

This is in addition to plans for minimum pricing on alcohol, which the Government is also working to introduce.

Data from the CSO shows that €7.447bn was spent on alcoholic beverages in 2018 - about half of this was in shops, to be consumed at home.

The most recent Household Budget Survey also suggests the average household spends €10.56 on 'drink consumed at home' every week.

In a bid to change consumer mindsets, Health Minister Simon Harris said: "Alcohol is not an ordinary grocery product. By restricting access to alcohol products through promotions or loyalty card programmes, the regulations align with the objectives of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018, which are to reduce alcohol consumption and reduce the harms caused by the misuse of alcohol.

"Alcohol is a drug and one which has real risks and harms associated with it and as such, should not be a subject of promotional activity."

Loyalty cards remain hugely popular in Ireland with recent research suggesting that nine in 10 Irish shoppers use them.

Empathy Research figures for 2016 show how Tesco (82pc), Dunnes Stores (72pc) and SuperValu (61pc) all have a high proportion of sign-up levels.

Alcohol Action Ireland welcomed the new rules and said: "It is a small, but significant step in reinforcing the principle that alcohol is not an ordinary commodity."

However, spokesman Eunan McKinney said it was also time for the Government to set a timetable for the introduction of minimum unit pricing of alcohol, as well as other major parts of the legislation.

Meanwhile, Vincent Jennings, CEO of the Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association, criticised the timing.

He said it would only encourage more shoppers to go North to buy alcohol, while the Republic faces the uncertainty of Brexit. "Is now the time to be sending business away?" he asked.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Brexit means the return of duty-free shopping between the Republic of Ireland and Britain. This means travellers will be able to avail of cut-price alcohol and tobacco.

Mr Jennings questioned why the majority of people who do not have a problem with alcohol should continually be discommoded.

Irish Independent