Sheila McClelland appointed as CEO of Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland

Sheila McClelland has been appointed permanent CEO of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI).

Ms McClelland has been interim CEO of NMBI since June 2019.

Announcing the appointment, the organisation’s president Essene Cassidy said: “Sheila’s wealth of experience in the public sector and her solid leadership in the modernisation of NMBI over the past two and a half years made her the stand-out candidate for the role.”

Ms McClelland has held a number of senior positions in Northern Ireland, including chief executive of Carrickfergus Borough Council. She has also served as a member of the Board of Cooperation Ireland since June 2017, sits on the Board of the Community Relations Council for Northern Ireland and is chair of the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland.

Ms McClelland said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed leading the NMBI team as interim CEO and I am delighted I have been given the opportunity to continue to lead an excellent team of highly-motivated and dedicated staff members over the next five years.”