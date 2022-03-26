‘She gave me the gift of life twice’ – woman thanks adoptive mum who donated her a kidney

Kathleen O’Hara has told how her mother has given her the “gift of life twice” after adopting her as a baby and then donating a kidney to her.

Anne O’Hara, who turns 67 next month, said: “It was fantastic that I could do this for her.”

Kathleen had no idea she had a problem with her kidneys until her GP sent her for a blood test because of high blood pressure.

Not only did she find out she had renal failure, she was told that she would need a kidney transplant sometime in the future and that it would be very hard to have children.

To her surprise she became pregnant shortly afterwards but after the birth of her daughter Saoirse (9) her remaining kidney function deteriorated.

One kidney was not working and the other had dropped to just 10pc.

Kathleen began dialysis but said: “I did not have luck on the (dialysis) machine. I was in and out of hospital with infections and I got sepsis twice.”

Kathleen was a few months old when adopted by Anne and Padraic and seeing all Kathleen was going through, Anne offered to be tested to see if she could be a match.

Kathleen explained: “I am adopted so I didn’t think she would be a match so I didn’t get my hopes up.”

Then came the phone call to confirm that Anne was in fact a suitable match.

Anne said: “It was fantastic to think I could do this. It was a great feeling to be able to do that for her.”

The operations were carried out on the same day in Beaumont Hospital in September 2014.

Kathleen said: “I felt so much better. I read someone else who said being on dialysis was like waking up every morning with a hangover and it was a great way to put it.

“It is that miserable feeling where you are tired and sluggish. After the transplant I would wake up every morning and say what will I do today? You have that energy and life back in you.”

Asked about her mum she said: “I am very lucky to have her. She adopted me and brought me in and she did not have to do that, and she certainly did not have to give me her kidney. She literally gave me the gift of life twice.

“I always had a great life and been loved. She sacrificed so much for me. I will never be able to repay her. I just hope I will be able to be that selfless for my own girls. She is one in a billion really. I have been very lucky.”

Kathleen has had two more daughters - Penny (5) and Fiadh (1) - and lives with fiancé Thomas Murphy in Clonegal, Co Carlow, a ten minute drive from her parents.

Anne said Mother’s Day “is definitely” very special for her and for Kathleen and she asked that people consider organ donation this weekend.

“Please fill in the forms, it is giving somebody else a life. I cannot express how much it has done for Kathleen; that she can be with her children and live her life and enjoy her life; if anybody has a chance to do something like that, they should do it.”

Kathleen said: “Your organs are not really worth anything to you when you are gone but they can make such a difference to somebody’s life. It is a fact that it changes people's lives.

“I look out the window and think I could be hooked up to a machine three days a week in the hospital but I am not. I am working, I have a healthy family and an amazing life and it is all because I was given the gift of an organ.”

Organ Donor Awareness Week, which is organised by the Irish Kidney Association in association with the Organ Donation Transplant Ireland, is from the 23rd-30th April.