'She could be my sister or one of my friends' - Taoiseach becomes emotional speaking about terminally ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar became emotional when asked if there was anything he would like to say to terminally ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

The mother-of-five who has been caught up in the cervical screening controversy has spoken in heart breaking terms on the impact it has had on her and her family.

Mr Varadkar said today: "I just don't think there are any words that anyone can say... certainly there are no words that I can say that can give her comfort at this time." And he became emotional when he said: "She's 37-years old, roughly my age, could be my sister, could be one of my friends.

"She has young children - it could be my nephews. "'m going to my nephew's communion tomorrow. When I see them I see those kids as well," he added. His remarks came at a press conference where the government confirmed a range of measures to offer additional support for the those affected by the cervical cancer scandal.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA

The Taoiseach again apologised to those affected by the scandal and said that the Government is determined to get to the bottom of the issue. He confirmed the state will take over the remaining cases and endeavour to deal with the remaining cases sensitively and via mediation.

Medical cards will be offered to all women or their next of kin. The Government will also cover the cost of drug treatments, including experimental treatment. Each affected family will be met and an individual package will be agreed upon which may also include childcare and transport costs which can be covered.

Health minister Simon Harris said that whatever resources are needed for the help being offered will be provided.

He announced that there government has appointed senior HSE official John Connaghan as interim HSE director general following Tony O'Brien's departure.

Mr Connaghan was deputy director general and chief operations officer and previously held senior positions in NHS Scotland. Both Mr Varadkar and Mr Harris said that they had been unaware of controversial HSE memos about the audit of the cervical check screening programme sent to the Department of Health in 2016.

The memos included warnings of negative headlines that may result from the audit. The Department of Health confirmed last night that the memos had been sent to chief medical officer Tony Holohan.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Harris both expressed confidence in Mr Holohan today, despite the memos not being brought to their attention at the time. Separately, Minister for Health Simon Harris announced that John Connaghan will carry out the role of Director General of the HSE following the decision of Tony O’Brien to step down. "I have now designated John Connaghan to carry out the functions of the Director General of the HSE pending a recruitment process which is to be conducted by the Public Appointments Service," Minister Harris said.

"John brings a wealth of senior healthcare management experience at an international level. He will be a tremendous resource in leading the HSE in challenging times. I want to thank John for taking on this interim role." Mr Connaghan joined the HSE last August as the Deputy Director General and Chief Operating Officer having previously worked for NHS Scotland. More to follow...

