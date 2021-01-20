Sharp rise in number of patients who died after contracting coronavirus in hospital

The number of Covid-19-related deaths among patients who picked up the virus in hospital after being admitted for another illness has risen sharply in recent months.

Figures show that 138 patients who caught the virus in hospital during an outbreak died between the start of November and last Saturday.

There were few of these deaths from June to September, but several hospitals have battled outbreaks since autumn – with 25 of these Covid-19-linked deaths in October, data obtained by the Irish Independent reveals.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has raised concern with the HSE at meetings of the National Public Health Emergency Team about the extent of hospital outbreaks.

Read More

He questioned the speed at which they were being detected and asked for a national outbreak control team to be put in place, as well as mass testing.

Asked to comment on hospital outbreaks, Dr Jack Lambert, infectious disease consultant in the Mater Hospital, said: “This is a very infectious and unforgiving virus.”

He said hospitals are hampered by not having enough single rooms, so patients can be in six-bed wards.

“Sometimes patients are wandering around the hospital not wearing masks, although they are advised to. They can go outside the hospital and meet with family members.

“We want to minimise outbreaks in hospitals. I wash my hands every time I touch a surface. I can wash my hands 10 times on a ward round. Is every single person doing that? I don’t think so.

“There are outbreaks in spite of the best of intentions and even when people think they are doing everything to the full.”

Clinical microbiologist Professor Kirsten Schaffer of St Vincent’s Hospital said hospital outbreaks of Covid-19 are an international problem.

“It is difficult to keep it out of hospitals. Patients or healthcare workers can be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. A patient can test negative before admission to hospital but be incubating the virus and later found to be positive,” she said.

“Healthcare workers may have what they think is a cold and come to work because they don’t want to let colleagues down.

“We are missing people who are potentially infectious and they bring it into hospital. Several patients can be in a ward and share one toilet.”

The situation can be exacerbated by a shortage of staff, she pointed out.

All patients are tested before admission, and those who present to the emergency department are also given a PCR test. If a patient is found to be positive several days after admission then all the staff on the ward are tested, she said.

Prof Schaffer said it would be difficult to test high numbers of staff on a weekly or fortnightly basis because of the pressure it would put on labs at this point.

“When it is prevalent in the community, it is difficult to keep it out of hospitals.”

However, patients who do not have Covid-19 and need to be seen urgently should continue to present to hospital, she stressed. Emergency departments have Covid and non-Covid sections.

The Department of Health said while each of the patients who died had confirmed Covid-19, the “determination of the cause of death of any individual person is complex.

“While in some cases Covid-19 may clearly be the principal cause of death, in people who were already seriously ill, the precise contribution of Covid-19 infection to the death can be difficult to determine.”

The HSE began tracking cases of hospital-acquired coronavirus infection in June. From June 21 to January 3, 995 patients caught the virus after admission; the vast majority recovered.

There were 274 patient deaths linked to hospital outbreaks between March last year and January 18, 2021.

Meanwhile, 93 deaths were reported from Covid-19 yesterday – the highest since the start of the pandemic. It is unclear if any related to hospital outbreaks.

However, the daily number of new infections fell to 2,001.

Hospitals are struggling with 1,949 Covid-19 patients, 202 of whom are in intensive care.

Read More

Irish Independent