Sharp decline in use of face masks as Covid cases surge

The ESRI survey found just two-thirds of shoppers and public transport users were wearing a mask. Photo: Gareth Chaney

HSE chief Paul Reid called on those who are now ready for a Covid-19 booster shot to come forward. Photo: Leon Farrell

A sharp decline in the wearing of face masks has emerged as Covid-19 is resurging with 63,954 new infections reported over the St Patrick’s festivities.

Hospitals are under extreme pressure with 1,308 patients positive for Covid-19 of whom 49 are seriously ill in intensive care, the highest in almost a year.

It has led to many further cancellations of procedures for waiting list patients due to infection control measures in hospitals in Limerick, Donegal, Kerry and Dublin.

As the Government and health officials ruled out any return to restrictions for now, the ESRI tracker survey – which has been measuring our behaviour for over a year – revealed how swift people were to ditch face masks after they were no longer compulsory from February 28.

Read More

It showed a steep drop in the reported wearing of face masks on public transport and in shops in the week after the mask mandate was lifted.

Almost all close contact meet-ups are conducted without a face mask and this is particularly driven by colleagues in the workplace.

The ESRI survey found just two-thirds of shoppers and public transport users were wearing a mask despite the strong public health advice to continue to use them in these settings.

However, the lifting of restrictions has had a beneficial impact on the nation’s wellbeing.

It showed that wellbeing rose for the first time this year and was at its highest since last summer. This was seen in all age groups but was strongest in people aged under 40.

More people are going out for a walk, run or cycle.

A majority of people judged their mental health as being the same or better compared to before the pandemic and fewer regard it as worse.

Over half of people say their social life is the same or better than it was before the pandemic. The survey found for young people the link between wellbeing and social life is particularly strong.

The extent to which people felt lonely fell significantly.

Around half of people felt restrictions could return due to seasonal changes, but few believed they will be reintroduced due to a rise in cases.

Overall, the extent to which people are following news around Covid-19 continues to fall.

There was a significant increase in the proportion of people saying they rarely or never follow basics such as keeping a distance, washing their hands or wearing a face mask.

Overall worry about Covid-19 between March 1 to 9 remained stable since late January with one in four still highly worried.

Meanwhile, there has been a significant drop in the percentage of the population reporting feeling lonely. Visiting outdoor locations such as parks is linked with less frequent feelings of loneliness.

The majority feel the Government’s response to the pandemic is appropriate.

HSE chief Paul Reid yesterday called on those within the 700,000 group of people who are now ready for a Covid-19 booster shot to come forward. Some had been delayed due to Covid-19 infection earlier this year.

The booster is still providing strong protection against severe disease.

He said the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is highly transmissible.

Around half the patients in hospital with Covid-19 were admitted for another illness rather than complications of the virus. But infection control measures and staff absences of over 4,000 are highly disruptive.