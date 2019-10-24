'Shame on you' - Simon Harris criticises groups objecting to supervised drug-injecting centre

HEALTH Minister Simon Harris said “shame on you” today to groups objecting to a supervised drug-injecting centre for drug addicts in Dublin city.

He was launching the annual report of Merchants Quay Ireland, which was turned down for planning permission for the facility.

It is now to appeal the refusal to an Bord Pleanála.

Mr Harris said: ”In the strongest possible terms, it is the policy of the government to deliver a supervised injection facility.

“And to those who seek to stop delays or object to it I say, shame on you.

“We need a supervised injection facility centre in our country. It is estimated that 400 drug users are injecting and many of them are homeless. We have to stop turning a blind eye.

“These are not new people. These are people in our city already. You have critical healthcare needs that are not being met by existing services.”

He said he was delighted that Merchants Quay has launched an appeal against “what I believe to be a very disappointing decision by Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission for the establishment of the supervised injection facility”.

He warned that people were dying on our streets. "We have got to face up to it. It is working in other countries. So we're going to fight this together," he said.

“We are not going to shirk our responsibilities and we are going to get this supervised injection facility open," he added.

The minister said the aim is to offer a a compassionate person-centred service, which reduces the harms associated with injecting drugs. It will bring drug injecting into a medically and supervised setting.

“It doesn't change the legal status of taking illegal drugs. It doesn't change our policy, but it recognises if you are going to inject the drugs, it is an awful lot better that people are injecting in a medically-supervised centre, rather than dying on our streets and in our capital cities.”

